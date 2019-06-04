Shakespeare & Company Announces 2019 Season Gala

Shakespeare & Company celebrates its 42nd Season, Saturday, June 29th with its annual summer Gala. This year, Artistic Director Allyn Burrows has invited Academy Award-winning filmmaker and visual effects pioneer, Douglas Trumbull (2001: A Space Odyssey, Blade Runner, Star Trek: The Motion Picture), to share with us his vision and invention of cutting edge film technology through Hamlet scenes. The Company is proud to honor Douglas and Julia Trumbull for their innovation and artistry with this event. The night's program will be enhanced through performances by renowned cellist Yehuda Hanani (Close Encounters with Music) and Shakespeare & Company actors.

We are truly delighted to honor Doug and Julia Trumbull at our Gala this year, said Artistic Director Allyn Burrows. Doug is a creative genius and a filmmaking icon. We're very fortunate to call the Trumbulls our friends and look forward to tipping our hat to them on this special night!



Douglas Trumbull is an Academy Award-winning film director and film technology visionary who has been pioneering the future of cinema at Trumbull Studios in New Marlborough, MA. He has been developing an advanced image technology called Magi, which he is using for scenes during the Shakespeare & Company Gala, creating a seemingly live interaction between projected imagery on stage with live performers.



Working in collaboration with Shakespeare & Company to create this unique theatrical moment has been a long-time passion of mine showing that we can seamlessly blend projected images with live performers on stage in order to expand the potential of theatrical illusions, said Trumbull.



Co-chaired by Nancy Feldman and Phoebe Giddon, the evening will begin al fresco at 5:30pm at Shakespeare & Company (70 Kemble Street, Lenox MA) in Shakespeare's Garden with cocktails and hors d'oeuvres. Festivities will continue in the Tina Packer Playhouse with groundbreaking cinematic performance led by Trumbull, cello music provided by critically-acclaimed Yehuda Hanani, and appearances by a host of beloved Shakespeare & Company actors. Following the performance, guests will enjoy an elegant dinner from SoMa Catering and the inaugural presentation of the Philip Heller Distinguished Service Award. After dinner, guests will be invited to join the entire Company for desserts and dancing under the stars.

Premium Tables seating eight guests may be reserved: $25,000 for Diamond Tables, $10,000 for Gold Tables, or $5,000 for Silver Tables. Gold Tickets are priced at $750, and Silver Tickets are $400. All tickets include admission to the performance, cocktail reception and dinner, dancing, and dessert. Festive cocktail dress is appropriate. To reserve your seats or for more information, please call 413-637-1199 ext. 105 or visit www.shakespeare.org/gala.



The 2019 Gala Committee includes: Nancy Feldman (co-chair), Phoebe Giddon (co-chair), Judy Boomer, Yuki Cohen, Audrey Friedner, Anita Heller, Beverly Hyman, Ella Loudon, Michael A. Miller, Mindi Morin, Claudia Perles, Margery Steinberg, and Suzanne Werner.



The Shakespeare & Company Board of Trustees includes: Kenneth E. Werner (Chair), Jeffrey B. Konowitch (Vice Chair), Barry R. Shapiro (Vice Chair), Suzanne Werner (Treasurer), Michael A. Miller (Clerk), Allyn Burrows (Artistic Director/President), Jerome Berko, Sandra Bourgeois, George Camarda, MaConnia Chesser, Kevin G. Coleman, Nancy Edman Feldman, Gerald Friedman, M.D., Ph.D., Michael Fuchs, Phoebe L. Giddon, Michael Helfer, Anita Heller, Beverly Hyman, Erick J. Lucera, Barri Marks, Maureen O'Hanlon, Helga S. Orthofer, Tina Packer, Claudia Perles, Andrew D. Rothstein, Scott Rubinow, William M. Ryan, David A. Smith, Robert B. Strassler, and John Douglas Thompson.



The Company looks forward to celebrating the future of the performing arts at Shakespeare & Company by honoring Douglas and Julia Trumbull within our community of Berkshire artists and supporters. For questions please contact Senior Development Officer Natalie Johnsonius Neubert at 413-637-1199 ext. 180 or via email at nneubert@shakespeare.org. Press who are interested in covering the Gala can reserve tickets to the cocktail hour and performance by contacting Publicity Director Molly Merrihew via email mmerrihew@shakespeare.org.

2019 Gala Schedule

5:30pm - Cocktails and hors d'oeuvres in Shakespeare's Garden

6:30pm - A unique production blending the cinematic innovation of Academy Award-winning filmmaker Douglas Trumbull and music by cellist Yehuda Hanani with performances by Shakespeare & Company artists in the Tina Packer Playhouse.



7:30pm - Dinner at sunset from SoMa Catering and the presentation of the Philip Heller Distinguished Service Award under the Gala tent



9:00pm - Dessert and Dancing into the night under the Gala Tent







