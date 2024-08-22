Seven of New England's Top Comics Take the Stage to Support the Manny 267 Foundation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Seven comics will come together November 2, 2024, at the DCU Center in Worcester to raise money for the Manny 267 Foundation. The foundation is named in honor of Worcester Police Officer Emmanuel “Manny” Familia, who tragically died in 2021 while attempting to save a 14-year old boy from drowning. Hosted by comedian Harrison Stebbins, the night of comedy will feature nationally touring comedians who all call New England home including Emily Ruskowski, Orlando Baxter, Corey Rodrigues, Brian Glowacki, Rafi Gonzalez and Paul Nardizzi. Tickets for the 267 All-Star Comedy Night are on sale now at EventBrite.com.

The Manny 267 Foundation aims to raise awareness about the hazards of drowning. The foundation provides funding for floatation devices that are installed in emergency vehicles to be used as life-saving tools when responding to aquatic emergencies, as well as supporting water safety training for police officers and swimming lessons for young people.

“Manny’s legacy continues to live on through the incredible work the foundation is doing to insure no other families have to go through the pain and loss that we have suffered,” said Elvin Familia. “One hundred percent of the proceeds from this comedy show will go towards providing Manny Tubes and water rescue training for police departments around Massachusetts.“

Manny is described by his friends and family as “always the funniest person in the room,” making the All-Star Comedy Night a fitting tribute to his legacy.

The line-up at the DCU Center includes:

Harrison Stebbins, Host

With a sarcastic wit and an improvisational style, Stebbins’ unique blend of high-energy physical comedy and clever insights, keeps audiences laughing long after he has left the stage. Not only is Harrison widely regarded as one of New England’s funniest headliners, but he has also performed with some of the most popular national comedians working today.

Emily Ruskowski

Ruskowski is a one-woman charm offensive. With a style that’s totally approachable and instantly impressive, Emily is equally comfortable diving into personal insecurities or workplace nonsense. With an irrepressibly cheerful demeanor, she commands attention and delivers stories loaded with punchline after punchline. Emily’s comedy combines a quick mind, an infectious energy, and a totally unique eye for observation. She brings a genuine sense of fun to material that ranges from a career in social work to a passion for boy bands. Emily has been featured in The Washington Post and Boston Globe and has appeared on the popular 2 Dope Queens Podcast and Laughs TV on Fox.

Orlando Baxter

Baxter exploded onto the Boston comedy scene in 2005, and was quickly established as one of the area's hottest comics. His fresh perspective and unique relatability soon made this former high school teacher a fan favorite and led to a string of finalist positions in a host of contests and festivals all over the world including NBC’s ‘Stand Up for Diversity’, Boston Comedy Festival, and Montreux Comedy Festival. In 2016, Orlando made his late night TV debut on the Conan show on TBS. He has since appeared on television shows like "Comedy Up Late" in Australia, B.E.T.'s "50 Central", Laff Mobb's Laff Track on Tru TV and TBN's Mike Huckabee show. Orlando currently tours across the country performing at clubs, colleges and festivals at home and overseas.

Corey Rodrigues

Rodrigues is a highly sought-after national touring college, club, and corporate performer. He was the winner of The Catch a New Rising Star, The Funniest Comic in New England, and the 2017 Big Sky Comedy Festivals. Rodrigues has been featured on the hilarious Gotham Live, Laughs on Fox, and True Tv's Laff Mobbs Laff Tracks. In 2018 he released his Dry Bar Comedy special, was voted "best of the fest" at the Big Pine Comedy Festival, and was picked as one of TBS's Comics to Watch at the New York Comedy Fest. In 2019 Rodrigues made his late-night TV debut on the Conan O'Brien show. In 2020 he released another 30-minute Comedy Special for the EPIX series "Unprotected Sets." His comedy is honest and fun, constantly peppering in stories from his life and the lives of those around him. Mix that with a hilarious point of view and he's able to talk about just about anything.

Brian Glowacki

Glowacki's comedy feels like home. His playful style and originality have quickly taken him from a small town class clown to a nationwide crowd favorite. Brian's likability on stage paired with sharp observations on life have quickly catapulted him into one of the nation's premier emerging talents. Brian is the national touring opener for comedian Bob Marley as well as headlining many clubs and festivals on his own. Most notably he became the first independent, local comedian to headline the historic Wilbur Theatre in Boston MA. "BGlow" has performed at the Funny or Die "Oddball Comedy and Curiosity Festival". He received "Best of Fest" honors at Burbank Comedy Festival, Big Pine Comedy Festival and San Diego Comedy Festival. He connects daily to his growing tribe on social media through short videos about his family and his travels.

Rafi Gonzalez

A stand-up comedian from Puerto Rico, Gonzalez originally found success as the lead singer of a nationally touring rock band. In 2015, Gonzalez switched gears and exploded onto the New England and Boston comedy scenes. In 2021, he appeared on HBO MAX’s Ha Comedy Festival. In 2022, Rafi participated in the prestigious San Francisco Comedy Competition. He was a finalist in the Boston Comedy Festival in 2023, and was also voted "Best of the Fest" in The Noho Comedy Festival and The Burbank Comedy Festival in Los Angeles. In 2024, he was voted "Comedian of the Year" in the Boston Comedy Choice Awards. Rafi has also taken his comedy to the sea after being hired by several cruise lines. Check him out across all social media platforms, where Rafi has accrued millions of views.

Paul Nardizzi

Nardizzi began his comedy career in 1990, quickly becoming a Boston area favorite and a national headliner within four years. Paul Nardizzi has made numerous appearances on Late Night with Conan O'Brien, Comedy Central, NESN Comedy All-Stars. Paul also won the Boston Comedy Festival Competition, HBO's U.S. Comedy and Arts Festival and is one of the most requested acts on XM Satellite Radio. As a top stand-up comedian in Boston and the New England Area, he is known for his rapid-fire comedy, ability to engage the crowd, and tailor material to audiences. Paul can be seen performing in clubs nationwide in addition to providing corporate entertainment and working at charity events and parties.

All-Star Comedy Night to benefit The Manny 267 Foundation takes place on Saturday, November 2, at 8:00PM at DCU Center, 50 Foster St, Worcester, MA. Tickets and information are available at EventBrite.com.

Comments