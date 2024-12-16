Say Darling, Kathleen Parks & More Are Coming to The Spire Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth, Massachusetts has revealed four new shows. Dynamic fiddler, singer, and songwriter Kathleen Parks will be at the Spire Center on February 27. Returning by popular demand, Say Darling will be on the main stage for an unforgettable night of roots, blues, and rock on March 13. Blues and country musician Eilen Jewell will perform on June 13 and Grammy-winning guitar player and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, Jorma Kaukonen will play on June 20. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, December 21, at 6:00 a.m. at.

Kathleen Parks is known for her work with Twisted Pine and her duo Kat & Brad, Kathleen's music effortlessly bridges Pop, Folk, Jazz, and Celtic traditions. Her virtuosic fiddle playing and soulful vocals create a sound that's both fresh and rooted in tradition, delivering a musical journey full of groove and improvisational spirit. In 2024, Kathleen released her debut solo album, featuring original songs, fiddle tunes, and heartfelt covers inspired by icons like John Hartford and Carole King.

Grammy-nominated singer Celia Woodsmith (Della Mae) and acclaimed guitarist Chris Hersch (Girls Guns & Glory) lead the powerhouse band, Say Darling, backed by a stellar rhythm section and the virtuosic Hammond B3 of Scott Coulter. Blending distinctive original songs with classic tunes that pay homage to a shared musical heritage, Say Darling evokes the funky drive of Little Feat, the moving vocals of Bonnie Raitt and the instrumental prowess of the Tedeschi-Trucks Band.

Eilen Jewell rises from the ashes on her captivating new album, Get Behind The Wheel, picking up the pieces of her shattered world and finding new purpose and meaning after watching her marriage, her band, and what felt like her entire career fall apart in a series of spectacular, heartbreaking implosions. Over the course of nine albums, she has crisscrossed the globe countless times and shared bills with the likes of Lucinda Williams, Loretta Lynn, Mavis Staples, Wanda Jackson, George Jones, and Emmylou Harris.

In a career that has already spanned a half-century, Jorma Kaukonen has been one of the most highly respected interpreters of American roots music, blues, and rock. Jorma was at the forefront of popular rock and roll, one of the founders of the San Francisco sound and a progenitor of Psychedelic Rock. He is a founding member of two legendary bands, Jefferson Airplane and the still-touring Hot Tuna. In 2016, Jorma, Jack Casady and the other members of Jefferson Airplane were awarded The Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award for their contributions to American music

Upcoming shows at the Spire Center include Jenna Nicholls on Grace Morrison on December 19, Cherish the Ladies Celtic Christmas on December 20, Divas with a Twist on December 21, Neil McGarry on December 22, Enter The Haggis on December 27, and Another Tequila Sunrise on December 28 and 29, The Shady Roosters on December 31, and New Year's Eve Comedy Night on December 31. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, December 21, at 6:00 a.m.

