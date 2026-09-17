 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Sarah Ruhl to Discuss MELANCHOLY PLAY at Babson College

The Empty Space Theater will also stage MELANCHOLY PLAY, directed by Beth Wynstra, at Babson College.

By:

Tony Award–nominated playwright, bestselling author, and one of the most influential voices in contemporary theater, Sarah Ruhl, will appear at Babson College in October. Renowned for her imaginative storytelling, emotional depth, and signature blend of wit and wonder, Ruhl has captivated audiences around the world. In this unique conversation curated exclusively for Babson College, Ruhl will explore Melancholy Play, her beloved and whimsical meditation on longing, transformation, and human connection, alongside Lessons from My Teachers, her acclaimed reflection on creativity, mentorship, and the artistic life. A book signing and meet-and-greet will follow the event.

Sarah Ruhl is an award-winning American playwright, author, and teacher whose work has been produced on Broadway, across the United States, and internationally. Plays include In the Next Room (or The Vibrator Play) (Pulitzer Prize finalist; Tony Award nominee), The Clean House (Pulitzer Prize finalist; Susan Smith Blackburn Prize winner), and Eurydice, named by The New York Times as one of the most impactful plays of the past 25 years. Her opera Eurydice (with composer Matthew Aucoin) debuted at the Metropolitan Opera and earned a Grammy nomination, and her musical Wonder with A Great Big World just finished a run at American Repertory Theater. Books: Smile, a memoir, 100 essays I don't have time to write, and Lessons from my Teachers. She teaches at the Yale School of Drama and lives in Brooklyn with her family.

Melancholy Play is Sarah Ruhl's whimsical and inventive comedy about a woman whose melancholy makes her irresistibly captivating, until she suddenly becomes cheerful. Blending humor, romance, and magical transformation, the play explores the surprising power of sadness, the unpredictability of desire, and the ways we connect with one another. Equal parts funny and poignant; it is a theatrical meditation on love, longing, and what makes us truly fascinating to others.

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Boston SHOWS

Bat Boy: The Musical in Boston Bat Boy: The Musical
Umbrella Arts (9/25-11/08)
Brian Henson's Puppet Up! in Boston Brian Henson's Puppet Up!
Boch Center Shubert Theatre (9/27-9/27)
Covenant in Boston Covenant
SpeakEasy Stage Company (9/25-10/17)
Monty Python's SPAMALOT in Boston Monty Python's SPAMALOT
Boch Center Wang Theatre (10/06-10/11) VIDEOS
The Norwegians in Boston The Norwegians
Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre (9/04-10/04)
An Evening with Lauren Ambrose in Boston An Evening with Lauren Ambrose
Powers Hall, Needham (MA) Town Hall (9/19-9/19)
An evening with LaChanze in Boston An evening with LaChanze
Berklee Performance Center (11/01-11/01)
BOUNCERS by John Godber in Boston BOUNCERS by John Godber
The Modern Theatre (10/01-10/24) PHOTOS
This Is Your Song: The Elton John Songbook in Boston This Is Your Song: The Elton John Songbook
Norton Singers (10/02-10/03) PHOTOS
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Patricia Quinn in Boston The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Patricia Quinn
Emerson Colonial Theatre (10/27-10/27)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets