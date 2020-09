Sarah Brightman's 2020 HYMN IN CONCERT Tour Rescheduled for Nov/Dec 2021

The tour will include stops in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia, Florida and more.

Sarah Brightman's HYMN IN CONCERT tour has been rescheduled from October 2020 until November/December of 2021.



The rescheduled US limited engagement tour will be slightly different but will also include some new shows in select cities!



The tour will begin on November 26th, 2021 in Bethlehem, PA, a new venue has been scheduled in Chicago, and a few other dates have been added in Nashville, Atlanta, Sarasota and Clearwater.



NEW US TOUR DATES IN 2021:

November 26 - Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek Event Center

November 27 - Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center

November 28 - Staten Island, NY - St. George Theatre

December 1 - Worcester, MA - Hanover Theatre for the Performing Arts

December 3 - Greenvale, NY - Tilles Center for the Performing Arts

December 4 - Atlantic City, NJ - Ocean Casino Resort

December 6 - North Bethesda, MD - Music Center at Strathmore

December 7 - North Bethesda, MD - Music Center at Strathmore

December 10 - Chicago, IL - The Auditorium Theatre **NEW Venue & Pre Sale Offer

December 11 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium **NEW & Pre Sale Offer

December 13 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre **NEW & Pre Sale Offer

December 14 - Sarasota, FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall **NEW & Pre Sale Offer

December 15 - Clearwater, FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall **NEW & Pre Sale Offer

For more information visit: https://sarahbrightman.com/

