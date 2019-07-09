Sara Esty, Jeffrey Schecter And More to Lead Cape Playhouse's A CHORUS LINE

The Cape Playhouse at the Cape Cod Center for the Arts announces complete casting for their upcoming production of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize winning musical A Chorus Line.

Directed by Joyce Chittick and choreographed by Rick Faugno, performances are scheduled from July 24 - August 3 at the historic venue on Cape Cod as a highlight of its 93rd season.

Sara Esty (An American in Paris, A Chorus Line) taking on the iconic role of Cassie, and Jeffrey Schecter (A Chorus Line, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Fiddle On The Roof) as Zach will be joined by Brittany Bigelow (Candide Philadelphia Orchestra, "Fosse/Verdon") as Judy, Darien Crago (Holiday Inn, Irving Berlin's White Christmas Nat'l Tour) as Kristine, Kevin Curtis (A Chorus Line Nat'l Tour, Invisible Thread) as Richie, Tracy Jai Edwards (Hairspray, Legally Blonde) as Sheila, Michael John Hughes as Paul, Chris LeBeau (Chicago Nat'l Tour, The Producers Nat'l Tour) as Bobby, Kim McClay (A Chorus Line Tour) as Maggie, Hillary Porter (A Bronx Tale) as Diana, Manuel Santos (Aladdin, On The Town, West Side Story) as Al, Brett Thiele (Escape to Margaritaville, Miss Saigon, Spiderman: Turn Off the Dark) as Mike, John Wolfe (Irving Berlin's White Christmas Nat'l Tour) as Larry, and Taylor Wright (A Chorus Line Nat'l Tour, Afterglow) as Don.

Rounding out the line are Karly Burton as Tricia, Michael Canu as Mark, Kyra Christopher (Cabaret Nat'l Tour) as Bebe, Leana Rae Concepcion (Comfort Women) as Connie, Madison Finney as Val, Evan Pouch as Tom, Sarah Sigman as Lois, Amanda Torsilieri as Vicki, Richard Westfahl as Roy, and Daxx Jayroe Wieser as Greg.

Joyce Chittick is a Broadway veteran with 11 credits including Big, Seussical, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Cabaret, Wonderful Town, Sweet Charity, The Pajama Game, and Anything Goes. She restaged Beautiful: The Carole King Musical for productions in Japan and Australia, and serves as the Associate Choreographer for the Broadway and US tour productions. Joyce choreographed the 2016 Drama League Gala honoring David Hyde Pierce, as well as the National Tours of Grease and Wonderful Town, and two seasons as on-screen choreographer for Lifetime's "AUDC," and the film Virgin Alexander.

Rick Faugno has appeared in 7 Broadway shows including the recent revival of Kiss Me, Kate! for which he received a Chita Rivera award nomination for Best Male Dancer. He received a Fed Astaire award for his performance in the Broadway revival of On The 20th Century and was named Best Singer for his portrayal of Frankie Valli in the original Las Vegas production of Jersey Boys and Best Actor at the Orlando Film Festival for the role of Alexander in the film Virgin Alexander.

The limited engagement will be music directed by Garrett Taylor with scenic design by Adam Koch, costume design by Molly Walz, lighting design by Kirk Bookman, and sound design by Joe Palermo. The production stage manager is Kate Ann Wilson, casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting.

Upcoming at The Cape Playhouse is Noises Off, starring Saturday Night Live's Heidi Gardner from August 7 through August 17, by Michael Frayn; and Deathtrap, starring two-time Tony Nominee Alison Fraser from August 21 through August 31, by Ira Levin.

Location: 820 Main St, RTE 6A | Cape Cod | Dennis MA 02638

Tickets: Tickets are now on sale at CapePlayhouse.com, by phone at 508-385-3911, or by visiting the Box Office at The Cape Playhouse.

The Cape Playhouse at The Cape Center for the Arts was founded in 1927 by Raymond Moore. His vision was to create a smart, sophisticated summer theatre with some of the world's most noted stage and screen professionals. The realization of Moore's dream has since been recognized by The New York Times, acknowledging the Playhouse as the "Place Where Broadway Goes to Summer." Today, 93 years later, the theatre continues to feature world-class talent in shows produced specifically for The Cape Playhouse and is one of Cape Cod's premier cultural assets. In addition to professional live-theatre experiences, the not-for-profit Playhouse is committed to youth programs and education, serving the local community. The historic theatre is situated on an expansive 22-acre campus along with the Cape Cod Museum of Art and the Cape Cinema and is open for all to enjoy.





