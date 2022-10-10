Sal Baglio Comes Home To East Boston With Benefit Show At ZUMIX, November 5

For longtime Boston singer, guitarist and songwriter Sal Baglio, the round trip is only complete when you come "Home Again." Baglio returns to East Boston to perform at ZUMIX on November 5th at 7:00PM.

Monies raised from the concert will support the work of ZUMIX, ZUMIX empowers young people to build successful futures for themselves, transforming lives and community through music, technology, and creative employment. Tickets are available online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2202271®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fzumix.org%2Fevents%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or Eventbrite.com.

From Paris Street cellars to the big stages supporting superstar acts, from the agony and ecstasy of 10,000 lonely hours honing the craft of an authentic rock and roller, Baglio has made his mark as a Boston music legend. That success would be impossible without the sights, sounds and people of his native town, East Boston.

An older and more introspective Baglio comes home to East Boston with a solo performance of songs and storytelling that reveal the artist and his sense of place, particularly the memories he holds so dear.

"East Boston is a part of my musical DNA," explains Baglio. "Everything -- all of it: family, friends, my grandfather singing at the Sons of Italy hall or Lombardo's, the iron-wrought school gates, triple-deckers, the scent of the Gumball factory, the Saturday matinees at the old Seville Theatre, the gravy on the stove each Sunday, the colorful characters and all of the music that rang out of nearly every cellar while growing up."

Baglio formed the Stompers in 1977 and led the group for over 40+ years, touring with major acts like The Beach Boys and J. Geils Band and penning a hit single Never Tell An Angel [When Your Heart's on Fire] which spent four weeks on the Billboard Hot 100.

Throughout his career, Baglio also served as a session musician for artists like Johnny Winter, Andy Pratt and others. Over the years, he felt comfortable enough to conjure new musical personas -- alter egos such as Rock E Rollins and, as of late, the Amplifier Heads. His most recent ensemble, Sal Baglio & The Sensational Rock and Roller Coaster Ride, recasts his role as a band leader tearing up a wall of sound. For Baglio the time has arrived to premier his recent work in the place they come from "The reason that I'm looking forward to playing in East Boston is that I have a group of songs which deal with wonderful memories and they include many characters from the neighborhood. Whether I was close to many people or not, somehow you are in my songs."

He adds, "East Boston was home to me. It's where all my 'firsts' happened. I've done a full circle and now, as the chapter with the Stompers has closed, I'm ready to start again and why not do it at home?"

Sal Baglio will perform November 5 at Zumix, 260 Sumner Street, East Boston.Tickets are $20 in advance and $30 at the door. Tickets are available at Zumix.com or Eventbrite.com.