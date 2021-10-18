SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL to Make Boston Premiere at the Emerson Colonial Theatre

Broadway In Boston has announced that the North American Tour of SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical, will make its Boston premiere at Emerson Colonial Theatre. This limited two-week engagement will play February 22 - March 6, 2022 as part of the upcoming Lexus Broadway In Boston Season.

Tickets for SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical can be purchased through an authorized ticket seller found only at www.BroadwayInBoston.com or by calling (888) 616-0272 Monday through Friday 9:00am - 6:00pm or Saturday and Sunday 9:00am - 5:00pm. Tickets will also be sold directly at the Emerson Colonial Theatre Box Office, 106 Boylston Street, Boston, MA during business hours: Tuesday through Friday Noon - 6:00pm. Season Subscribers interested in tickets should call Broadway In Boston directly at 1-866-523-7469. For groups of 10+ please call Broadway In Boston Group Sales directly at 617-482-8616 or email Groups@BroadwayInBoston.com.

Please also note that accessible seating, services, and performances are available - please visit https://boston.broadway.com/theatre/emerson-colonial-theatre/#accessibility for more details.

She was a girl from Boston with a voice from heaven, who shot through the stars from gospel choir to dance floor diva. But what the world didn't know was how Donna Summer risked it all to break through barriers, becoming the icon of an era and the inspiration for every music diva who followed. With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer's classic hits including "Love to Love You Baby," "Bad Girls" and "Hot Stuff," this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

The three actresses that share the role of musical icon Donna Summer are Brittny Smith as "Diva Donna," Charis Gullage as "Disco Donna" and Amahri Edwards-Jones as "Duckling Donna."

The cast of SUMMER also includes Porter Lee Anderson III as "Andrew Gaines," John Guaragna as "Bruce Sudano," and Christopher Lewis as "Neil Bogart." The ensemble is comprised of Robert Peter Ayala, Layla Brent-Tompkins, Mia Davidson, Kayleigh Hegarty, Ciara Jones, Lily Kren, Marisel Lopez, Diane Meck, Francisco Risso, Lathan A. Roberts, Nissi Shalome, David Tanciar, Meridien Terrell, Emilee Theno, Stephen Vaught, Lamont Whitaker and Aubrey Young.

SUMMER features a book by Tony AwardÂ® nominee Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Tony AwardÂ® winner Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others. This new touring production is directed by Lauren L. Sobon and choreographed by Natalie Caruncho, based on the original direction by Tony AwardÂ® winner Des McAnuff and original choreography by Tony AwardÂ® winner Sergio Trujillo. Associate choreographer is Angelica Beliard.

Musical Supervision is by JP Meyer, Music Director is Erika R. Gamez, tour scenic design by Robert Andrew Kovach, based on the original scenic design by Tony AwardÂ® nominee Robert Brill, costumes by Tony AwardÂ® winner Paul Tazewell, lighting by Russell A. Thompson, sound by David Temby, projections by Chris McCleary. This tour is produced by APEX Touring.

PERFORMANCES ARE:

Tuesdays, Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7:30pm

Note: Wednesday, February 23 at 7pm

Fridays at 8:00pm

Saturdays at 2:00pm & 8:00pm

Sundays at 1:00pm & 6:30pm

TICKET PRICES:

Starting at $44.75

