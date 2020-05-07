SLAVE PLAY, THE INHERITANCE and More Announced for SpeakEasy Stage Company 2020-2021 Season

The epic two-part play THE INHERITANCE; the scorchingly satirical SLAVE PLAY; the devastating drama PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS; the feel-good folk musical BRIGHT STAR; and the beloved musical fable ONCE ON THIS ISLAND will make up SpeakEasy Stage Company's 2020-2021 Season, the company's Founder and Producing Artistic Director Paul Daigneault announced today.

The schedule for SpeakEasy Stage Company's 2020-2021 Season will be:

SLAVE PLAY

by Jeremy O. Harris / Dates TBA

In Partnership with The Front Porch Arts Collective

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Book & Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, Music by Stephen Flaherty

Based Upon the Novel, "My Love, My Love" by Rosa Guy

October 23 - November 21, 2020

PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS

by Duncan MacMillan / January 8 - February 6, 2021

BRIGHT STAR

Music, Book, and Story by Steve Martin; Music, Lyrics, and Story by Edie Brickell

February 26 - March 27, 2021

THE INHERITANCE

by Matthew Lopez / A Two-Part Play /April 30 - June 20, 2021

"In celebration of our 30th Anniversary season, I am pleased once again to offer Boston audiences an ambitious and entertaining slate of contemporary plays and musicals guaranteed to spark important conversations," said Daigneault, in announcing the new line-up. "Each of these shows is uniquely theatrical and celebrates the importance of sharing our stories to better appreciate our common humanity."

"At the same time, I want to affirm that the safety of our patrons, artists, and staff is and will remain our primary concern as the Covid-19 pandemic continues," Daigneault added. "We promise to keep our community informed every step of the way as we work for their safe return to our theatre."

For more information on SpeakEasy's 30th Anniversary Season or to subscribe, the public go online to www.SpeakEasyStage.com or call Boston Theatre Scene Ticketing Services at 617-933-8600.





