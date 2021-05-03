Roomful Of Blues Opens 2021 Drive-In Concerts To Benefit Southwick Civic Fund

The national touring and recording artists Roomful of Blues will open a summer series of live drive-in concerts on Friday, May 14, 2021 to benefit the Southwick Civic Fund, a nonprofit group that is all about giving back to the communities of Southwick, Granville, and Tolland. The Civic Fund creates and produces events that enhance the quality of life by providing people with a sense of community spirit, celebration and civic pride. All concerts will be held at the Southwick Motocrosstrack (The Wick) on Legion Road in Southwick, MA. Showtime for all is 7:30PM.

For the last 50 years, Roomful of Blues has become legendary in the Blues World. This eight-piece band delivers the best in blues and swing. They've toured the world and recorded over 25 albums. With five Grammy nominations and a slew of music awards and accolades, Roomful has become a recognized leader in their genre. The band has entertained blues fans worldwide with swing, rock 'n' roll, funk, and contemporary blues. They have shared the stage and worked with legends like B.B. King, Otis Rush, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Eric Clapton, and Carlos Santana. They've performed in cities from coast to coast, traveling to 22 countries including Lebanon, Poland, Spain, Italy, France, and Portugal. For details on Roomful of Blues: https://www.roomful.com/

.

The concert will follow all current CDC and local health department guidelines. Each vehicle will have a space next to it for the occupants to set up lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy the show. A modest PA and lighting will provide real concert feel to the event. For questions about ticketing, and other programs on the series: https://www.westfieldlivemusic.com/southwick-reset-1

Upcoming concerts on the series, produced by Paul Lococo of Help Keep Music Education Alive, are: Beatlemania Again (June 11), Foreigners Journey (August 13) and a July concert to be announced.

Tickets for Roomful of Blues are on sale at Delaney's Market, 587 East Main St. Westfield, MA, westfieldlivemusic.com/southwick or by calling 800-316-8559.