Rock & Roll Photos By Leo Gozbekian Will Be on Display at City Winery Boston in August

Leo Gozbekian, who for the past 50 years has been photographing a veritable “Who's Who” of musicians who have performed in Boston, will exhibit Rock and Roll Photos -My Early Years/the 70s, at City Winery Boston's gallery space throughout August, 2024, as part of its on-going series of visual art installations.

Over 5 decades, Gozbekian has photographed the entire spectrum of popular music: The Who (Pete Townsend pictured right) to NKOTB, Cher to Britney Spears and Beyoncé, Guns & Roses to Tony Bennett, Aerosmith & Run DMC, Alicia Keys, Queen, Little Richard, Tina Turner, The Bee Gees, Kanye West, Snoop Dog, and more.

“In the early 1970's, a few things fell into place for me,” said Gozbekian. “I had just bought a camera, never thinking it would lead to any kind of career. One day I received a call from the promo person at A&M records, because a friend of mine recommended that I take photos. He asked if I could shoot an event for him. It turns out he wanted photographs of the Carpenters!

“Two weeks later I received a call from a different promo person, asking the same thing,” he continued. “I have said many times that I am the luckiest person to have been called and been involved with all kinds of artists. I still feel the same way all these years later.”

For tickets and information on this exhibit, shows and more, visit citywinery.com/boston. City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.

