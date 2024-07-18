Rock & Roll Photos By Leo Gozbekian Will Be on Display at City Winery Boston in August

This will be at City Winery Boston's gallery space throughout August, 2024, as part of its on-going series of visual art installations.   

Leo Gozbekian, who for the past 50 years has been photographing a veritable “Who's Who” of musicians who have performed in Boston, will exhibit Rock and Roll Photos -My Early Years/the 70s, at City Winery Boston's gallery space throughout August, 2024, as part of its on-going series of visual art installations.   

Over 5 decades, Gozbekian has photographed the entire spectrum of popular music: The Who (Pete Townsend pictured right) to NKOTB, Cher to Britney Spears and Beyoncé, Guns & Roses to Tony Bennett, Aerosmith & Run DMC, Alicia Keys, Queen, Little Richard, Tina Turner, The Bee Gees, Kanye West, Snoop Dog, and more.  

“In the early 1970's, a few things fell into place for me,” said Gozbekian. “I had just bought a camera, never thinking it would lead to any kind of career. One day I received a call from the promo person at A&M records, because a friend of mine recommended that I take photos. He asked if I could shoot an event for him. It turns out he wanted photographs of the Carpenters!

  “Two weeks later I received a call from a different promo person, asking the same thing,” he continued. “I have said many times that I am the luckiest person to have been called and been involved with all kinds of artists. I still feel the same way all these years later.”  

For tickets and information on this exhibit, shows and more, visit citywinery.com/boston.  City Winery is located at 80 Beverly St, between Haymarket and North Station in Boston.   




