Riverside Theatre Works to Present BROADWAY TO BOSTON Concert Series

Riverside Theatre Works will launch its first in a line of concert series that features one-night-only cabaret concerts starring the Broadway talent that graces the Boston stages from New York City.

The first, Something New, will be performed on July 1, 2024 at 7:30 PM at Riverside Theatre Works in Hyde Park and will star Mary Kate Moore of MJ The Musical that will play the Citizen’s Opera House this summer. The show will feature a broad range of music from the Broadway catalog as well as standards, jazz, pop, and contemporary.

MJ The Musical touts: He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to you as MJ, the multi Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. MJ is startin’ somethin’ as it makes its way across the country.

Mary Kate Moore is a musical theater actor and classically trained singer based in New York City. She was most recently seen in Broadway and New York City Center’s revival of Into the Woods, understudying Sara Bareilles and Stephanie J. Block as the Baker’s Wife. She has also been seen in National Touring productions of Les Miserables as Fantine, for which she received a BroadwayWorld LA Award: Best Featured Actress in a Musical, and Fiasco Theater’s Into The Woods. Mary Kate is currently performing in the First National Tour of MJ: The Musical as Rachel, playing at the Boston Opera House until July 7th.

The concert will also feature guests Rajané Katurah, Matt Loehr, Carly Ann Moore and Alanna Saunders. They will be accompanied by band members of MJ The Musical.

Newly appointed Artistic Director of Riverside Theatre Works states, “We are thrilled to engage with the Broadway Community to bring the neighborhood of Hyde Park and surrounding area access to world class professional Broadway talent right in their backyard. This will be the first of many exciting concerts that allow both the audience and performers an opportunity to stretch creative wings and see a brighter artistic future together.”

Tickets for Something New are $40 per person with a special $30 discount for current RTW students and are available at RTWBoston.org

