Review: THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH at Barrington Stage Company

Barrington Stage Company opens the season with the world premiere of BSC Associate Artist Mark St. Germain’s new play, THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH.

Directed by Ron Lagomarsino, Kenneth Tigar stars as Holocaust survivor Eddie Jaku, based on Jaku’s extraordinary 2020 memoir of the same name, published when he was 100 years old.

Kenneth Tigar

Photo: Daniel Rader

Jaku had countless harrowing experiences while he was in or trying to escape multiple Nazi concentration camps. In spite of all of his grief and tragic losses, Eddie declared himself “The Happiest Man on Earth” and is ready to tell the story of his first 100 years.

The production features scenic design by James Noone, costume design by Johanna Pan, lighting design by María-Cristina Fusté, and sound design by Brendan Aanes. The Production Stage Manager is Leslie Sears. BSC casting is by McCorkle Casting (Pat McCorkle, CSA; Rebecca Weiss, CSA).

The production begins in a creative and relatively unassuming way. Kenneth Tigar’s Eddie is sweet and assuming with just the right amount of schticklach. We, the audience can’t imagine the depths to which he will skillfully guide us on an adventure of such incredible depth when he shares:” I have never spoken about this publicly, let alone to my family. I am not sure I can do it, or even if I should. How much can they bear to hear? How much can I bear to remember?”

Kenneth Tigar

Photo: Daniel Rader

What follows is an incredibly detailed telling of the horror, suffering, and surviving in response to the nazi’s. St. Germain, Lagomarsino, and Tigar have woven a tight presentation that despite the often-unthinkable subject matter, interspersed with a pleasantry, and even a chuckle or two. The audience is undeniably moved as evidenced by the audible responses of shock and disgust. Often taking us to the edge without going too far. Along the way, we are reminded of the darkness that once flourished; the reason we say “never again”; the true meaning and importance of the phrase. We also learn the words passed on to Eddie by his father, Isadore, which seem to both drive his indomitable spirit, and serve as an uncomfortably topical and relevant reminder:” Family first, family second, family last. And everyone is family.”

I wholeheartedly recommend this powerful and magnificent new work. Performances continue through June 17 on the St. Germain Stage at the Blatt Performing Arts Center in Pittsfield.