Review: CABARET at Barrington Stage Company

In an interview with outgoing Artistic Director at Barrington Stage Company (BSC), Julieann Boyd, at the end of the 2022 season said of her replacement: “Alan is the ideal person to be Barrington Stage's new artistic leader." The season opening CABARET on the Boyd-Quinson Stage, should leave little doubt that Alan Paul doesn’t play around; intends to carry on in the style and tradition that Berkshire audiences have come to both anticipate, and appreciate; and Julie’s words were justified.

BSC presents the legendary Kander & Ebb musical CABARET featuring a book by Joe Masteroff, John Kander & Fred Ebb’s Tony Award-winning musical is directed by BSC Artistic Director Alan Paul, choreographed by Katie Spelman with music direction by Angela Steiner. Leave your troubles outside and willkommen to the decadent and debaucherous world of CABARET. Far-right propaganda and antisemitism are taking over pre-war Berlin, but not at the sexy and seedy Kit Kat Klub, where outcasts and artists gather where life is beautiful! The show has had numerous Broadway and London revivals and is the winner of multiple Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score for John Kander (music) and Fred Ebb’s (lyrics) compelling musical numbers which include, “Willkommen,” “Money Makes the World Go Around,” “Tomorrow Belongs To Me,” “Maybe This Time” and “Cabaret.”

Nik Alexander

Photo: Daniel Rader

Krysta Rodriguez stars as Sally Bowles. Her vocal skills are impressive, and her portrayal of Sally is far more calculated independent angry feminist with manic tendencies that bears little resemblance to that of the 1972 film production. Nik Alexander as the Emcee is also fresh, unique, and takes on other worldly characteristics and tendencies. Dan Amboyer has a gorgeous voice to go along with his good looks and is near perfection in casting as Cliff Bradshaw, as is Candy Buckley as Fraulein Schneider. Richard Kline as Herr Schultz, BSC Associate Artist Alysha Umphress as Fraulein Kost, and Tom Story as Ernst Ludwig round out the featured roles. The ensemble includes Max Antonio Gonzalez, Julia Harnett, Kim Hudman, Lina Lee, Charles Mayhew Miller, Ryland Marbutt, Fredric Odgaard, James Rose and Tiffany Topol.

The creative team features scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Rodrigo Muñoz, lighting design by Philip Rosenberg, sound design by Ken Travis, and wig design by Mary Schilling-Martin. The Production Stage Manager is Jason Brouillard. Their collective efforts admirably transform the Boyd-Quinson stage into the Kit Kat Club and provide an ideal space in which the talented cast, orchestra, and company plays out this timely, relevant, fresh, and first-rate production. Berkshire theater goers are highly encouraged to see this perfectly marvelous, wonderful production of CABARET at Barrington Stage Company while performances continue through July 8th.