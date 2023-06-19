Review: CABARET at Barrington Stage Company

Yes, by all means, do come to the Cabaret!

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Desi Oakley and Joseph Spieldenner to Lead THE SOUND OF MUSIC at North Shore Music Theatre Photo 2 Desi Oakley & Joseph Spieldenner to Lead THE SOUND OF MUSIC at NSMT
Review Roundup: EVITA at A.R.T.; What Did the Critics Think? Photo 3 Review Roundup: EVITA at A.R.T.; What Did the Critics Think?
Audra McDonald, Max Von Essen, Ginger Minj & More to Kick Off PTown Summer Lineup Photo 4 Audra McDonald & More to Kick Off PTown Summer Lineup

Review: CABARET at Barrington Stage Company

In an interview with outgoing Artistic Director at Barrington Stage Company (BSC), Julieann Boyd, at the end of the 2022 season said of her replacement: “Alan is the ideal person to be Barrington Stage's new artistic leader." The season opening CABARET on the Boyd-Quinson Stage, should leave little doubt that Alan Paul doesn’t play around; intends to carry on in the style and tradition that Berkshire audiences have come to both anticipate, and appreciate; and Julie’s words were justified.

Review: CABARET at Barrington Stage Company
Krysta Rodriguez & Dan Amboyer
Photo: Daniel Rader

BSC presents the legendary Kander & Ebb musical CABARET featuring a book by Joe Masteroff, John Kander & Fred Ebb’s Tony Award-winning musical is directed by BSC Artistic Director Alan Paul, choreographed by Katie Spelman with music direction by Angela Steiner.  Leave your troubles outside and willkommen to the decadent and debaucherous world of CABARET. Far-right propaganda and antisemitism are taking over pre-war Berlin, but not at the sexy and seedy Kit Kat Klub, where outcasts and artists gather where life is beautiful!  The show has had numerous Broadway and London revivals and is the winner of multiple Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score for John Kander (music) and Fred Ebb’s (lyrics) compelling musical numbers which include, “Willkommen,” “Money Makes the World Go Around,” “Tomorrow Belongs To Me,” “Maybe This Time” and “Cabaret.”

Review: CABARET at Barrington Stage Company
Nik Alexander
Photo: Daniel Rader

Krysta Rodriguez stars as Sally Bowles.  Her vocal skills are impressive, and her portrayal of Sally is far more calculated independent angry feminist with manic tendencies that bears little resemblance to that of the 1972 film production.  Nik Alexander as the Emcee is also fresh, unique, and takes on other worldly characteristics and tendencies.  Dan Amboyer has a gorgeous voice to go along with his good looks and is near perfection in casting as Cliff Bradshaw, as is Candy Buckley as Fraulein Schneider.  Richard Kline as Herr Schultz, BSC Associate Artist Alysha Umphress as Fraulein Kost, and Tom Story as Ernst Ludwig round out the featured roles. The ensemble includes Max Antonio Gonzalez, Julia Harnett, Kim Hudman, Lina Lee, Charles Mayhew Miller, Ryland Marbutt, Fredric Odgaard, James Rose and Tiffany Topol.

Review: CABARET at Barrington Stage Company
Candy Buckley & Richard Kline
Photo: Daniel Rader

The creative team features scenic design by Wilson Chin, costume design by Rodrigo Muñoz, lighting design by Philip Rosenberg, sound design by Ken Travis, and wig design by Mary Schilling-Martin. The Production Stage Manager is Jason Brouillard. Their collective efforts admirably transform the Boyd-Quinson stage into the Kit Kat Club and provide an ideal space in which the talented cast, orchestra, and company plays out this timely, relevant, fresh, and first-rate production. Berkshire theater goers are highly encouraged to see this perfectly marvelous, wonderful production of CABARET at Barrington Stage Company while performances continue through July 8th.




RELATED STORIES - Boston

1
2023 New England Music Hall Of Fame Inductee Composer Randy Edelman To Perform At Awards C Photo
2023 New England Music Hall Of Fame Inductee Composer Randy Edelman To Perform At Awards Ceremony

This year's inductee via The New England Music Hall of Fame world renowned Composer Randy Edelman will be a featured performer in celebrating the extravaganza.

2
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL rocks out at Citizens Bank Opera House Photo
Review: JAGGED LITTLE PILL rocks out at Citizens Bank Opera House

What did our critic think of JAGGED LITTLE PILL at Citizens Bank Opera House?

3
Photos: Inside Opening Night of CABARET at Barrington Stage Company Photo
Photos: Inside Opening Night of CABARET at Barrington Stage Company

Attending the opening performance of Kander & Ebb’s Cabaret at the award winning Barrington Stage Company Sunday took on an added degree of darkness for me because of the current political situation in our country.  

4
Actor Peter Berkrot Joins The Cast of RITE OF PASSAGE At The Windhover Center for Performi Photo
Actor Peter Berkrot Joins The Cast of RITE OF PASSAGE At The Windhover Center for Performing Arts

Actor Peter Berkrot, a veteran of stage and screen, whose career spans four decades including featured roles in 'Caddyshack', Show-time's 'Brotherhood', and appearances on 'America's Most Wanted' and 'Unsolved Mysteries' has joined the cast of Rite of Passage a new play debuting July 13-30 at The Windhover Center for Performing Arts in Rockport, MA.

From This Author - Marc Savitt

Marc Savitt has a life-long passion for, and association with the performing arts, particularly Musical Theatre. He has performed with choral groups in several US cities, and London, and appears on mu... (read more about this author)

Review: THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH at Barrington Stage CompanyReview: THE HAPPIEST MAN ON EARTH at Barrington Stage Company
Review: THE 12TH ANNUAL 10 X 10 NEW PLAY FESTIVAL at Barrington Stage Company Offers Berkshire Audiences a Sure Sign the 2023 Season is On the Way.Review: THE 12TH ANNUAL 10 X 10 NEW PLAY FESTIVAL at Barrington Stage Company Offers Berkshire Audiences a Sure Sign the 2023 Season is On the Way.
Interview: Julianne Boyd of Barrington Stage Company Bids FarewellInterview: Julianne Boyd of Barrington Stage Company Bids Farewell
Review: SEASCAPES at Berkshire Theatre GroupReview: SEASCAPES at Berkshire Theatre Group

Videos

The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press Video The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer Video
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself' Video
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself'
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award Video
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!
Reagle Music Theatre of Greater Boston (6/23-7/02)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hot Flashbacks
Redroom (7/11-7/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Misery
The Company Theatre (10/13-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Engelbert Humperdinck: All About Love Tour
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/27-9/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Australian Pink Floyd Show
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/24-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aztec Two-Step 2.0 featuring Rex Fowler, Dodie Pettit and Friends
City Winery Boston - Haymarket Lounge (9/13-9/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Penn & Teller present The Foolers
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (10/11-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Toni Stone
Huntington Theatre (5/17-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf
Theatre Workshop of Nantucket (11/21-12/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stayin' Alive - Bee Gees Tribute
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (1/19-1/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You