Revels Presents Immersive Musical Theatrical Experience SECRET BYRD At St. Paul's Cathedral Boston

St. Paul's Cathedral in Boston will transform into a clandestine location for six intimate performances October 31st through November 2nd, of Concert Theatre Works' production of Secret Byrd, an immersive musical experience celebrating the music and activism of English Renaissance composer William Byrd.

Presented by Revels, this is how Byrd intended for his Mass for 5 Voices to be sung- for worship and in strict secrecy. Tickets and information are at revels.org.

Performed by candlelight in Boston's historic St. Paul's Cathedral, Secret Byrd mixes music, history and drama to create something that is both timeless and particularly modern given the popularity of candlelight concerts.

Bill Barclay says “Secret Byrd is my prayer for the world. It is theatre about freedom of belief and the nature of belief itself. Part art installation, part concert, and part immersive theatre, audiences are taken on a tour of William Byrd's story, highlighting religious persecution still afflicting the world today, and perhaps most importantly – to encourage us all to let people believe what they wish.

“Bread is broken by the audience where communion occurs in the mass,” he continued. “What was a solemn reenactment turns to a celebration of life and the searing power of music. Soup and bread cooked on site are passed to foster a sense of ritual and inclusivity.”

The Gesualdo Six is renowned as a British vocal ensemble comprising some of the UK's finest consort singers, directed by Owain Park. Praised for their imaginative programming and impeccable blend, the ensemble formed in 2014 for a performance of Gesualdo's Tenebrae Responsories in Cambridge and has gone on to perform at numerous major festivals across UK, Europe, Canada and Australia.

Abendmusik, New York's Early Music String Band, showcases the rarely performed repertoire from the 17th and early 18th centuries composed for string consort.

Bill Barclay has created dozens of theatrical concerts with the world's most prominent ensembles. He is Artistic Director of Concert Theatre Works and Music Before 1800, New York City's oldest early music presenter, and was Director of Music at Shakespeare's Globe from 2012-2019. He has collaborated with the Boston Symphony Orchestra several times, most recently on last season's Peer Gynt, and directed productions with Silk Road Ensemble.

“We are thrilled to present Secret Byrd in Boston. It presents the highest level of musical artistry liberated from the concert hall, made immediate and visceral through theatricality that renders history palpable,” said Revels' Artistic Director Debra Wise. “This is central to what Revels strives to accomplish: to connect us through time via song and shared experience.”

“Secret Byrd, as does Revels, centers the importance of ritual in our lives,” she continued. To explore this, Revels is offering A Revels Salon: Immense Love Brimming - The Power and Persistence of Song and Ritual Celebration, on October 1st, at the St. Botolph Club. Special guests include musicologist Ireri E. Chávez-Bárcenas, cultural historian Antonio Arraiza-Rivera, and musician Donnell Patterson."

Founded in 1971, Revels is best-known for its annual celebration of the solstice Midwinter Revels/Christmas Revels.Revels programs throughout the year are centered on multi-generational participation, ritual, traditions, and celebration through music, theater and dance. The 2024-25 season includes fifteen performances of Midwinter Revels held at Sanders Theatre, Harvard University; Pub Sings with David Coffin; annual celebrations including River Sing and Spring Sing, and this collaboration with Concert Theatreworks/Secret Byrd.

Secret Byrd, an immersive musical experience, October 31-November 2, with performances at 6pm and 9 at Cathedral Church of St. Paul, 138 Tremont Street, Boston. For tickets and information, visit revels.org.

