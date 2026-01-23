Rev Tor’s 14th Annual DEAD OF WINTER JAM Returns To The Colonial Theatre

🎭 NEW! Boston Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Boston & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Berkshire Theatre Group will present Rev Tor’s 14th Annual Dead of Winter Jam on Saturday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m. at The Colonial Theatre. The annual mid-winter concert celebrates the music and legacy of Bob Weir and Grateful Dead.

Hosted by Dead Man's Waltz & Friends, the 2026 concert will mark 61 years of Grateful Dead music, with a focus on Weir’s songwriting, collaborations, and improvisational approach. Special guest performers for the evening include Hayley Jane, Mark Mercier, Max Chase, and Mike Woody Wood.

The performance will feature selections from the Grateful Dead catalog alongside extended improvisation, continuing the collaborative jam tradition associated with the band’s live performances. The event has become a recurring winter fixture at The Colonial Theatre.

General admission tickets are priced at $30, increasing to $40 on the day of the show. Audience members are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items, which will be donated to a local food pantry.

Discounts are available for Massachusetts Teachers Association members and for U.S. military personnel, veterans, and their immediate families, each eligible for 20% off ticket purchases when ordered by phone or in person.

The Colonial Theatre is located at 111 South Street in Pittsfield. Tickets may be purchased through the Berkshire Theatre Group box office.