Reggae Legend Clinton Fearon Will Headline UNDERTONE Benefit by the Sea at The Cut in Gloucester

World-renowned reggae legend Clinton Fearon will headline the second annual UNDERTONE Benefit by the Sea on Friday, November 15th, 8:00 PM at The Cut in downtown Gloucester, MA. UNDERTONE Benefit By The Sea is a series of music events that convene cultural influencers, organizations, community leaders, and citizens making a positive impact. Fearon will be backed by The Naya Rockers. Mike Francis of Soul Rebel Project is opening the show. Tickets are on sale now at thecutgloucester.com.



Clinton Fearon’s songs have a strong message coming from the heart of a man who has dedicated his life to create a better world. With chiseled music and poetic lyrics, he opens reggae to a wider audience who simply love his beautiful and energetic songs.

Fearon was born in Jamaica and became the bassist, vocalist and lyricist for the mythic Gladiators, as well as a session musician for Coxsonne Dodd in Studio One and Lee 'Scratch' Perry's at Black Ark, two of the main producers on the island at that time. He also has composed some everlasting bass lines for well-known artists like Yabby You, Jimmy Riley, Max Romeo, Junior Byles and many others.

The Naya Rockers are anchored by US-based drummer Nathan Sabanayagam, Andy Bassford on guitar, bassist Jon Hawes and keyboardist Cameron Greenlee. This musical collaboration has been evolving for the past 20 years and an international pool of singers and musicians complements them.

Guitarist and vocalist Mike Francis of Soul Rebel Project (SRP) will open the show. SRP are two time winners of the Boston Music Awards International Artist of the Year. They were considered for a Grammy for their 2018 album Inspiration. Charting # 5 on the top 100 Reggae albums on iTunes and #2 on The Billboards, SRP's first four albums have earned the band industry respect and a reputation as amazing writers.

Proceeds from this benefit concert will support StratLeade, a Gloucester, MA based non-profit providing over $330k in educational grants to underrepresented students. These grants enable the development of sustainability leaders on a global scale with a curriculum and education built on principles of systems thinking, transformational change, and critical decision-making.

“We are so grateful to The Cut for hosting us and honored to welcome back Clinton Fearon, The Naya Rockers and Mike Francis for this great cause,” said Archie Kasnet, President of StratLeade. “We look forward to building an annual event of rockers, artists and community while raising money for StratLeade. The tireless work of StratLeade and the award winners are due to all the support we can collectively provide.”

The Cut, a multi-purpose entertainment venue and restaurant at 177 Main Street in downtown Gloucester, MA is a 22,000 square-foot facility featuring a restaurant (capacity 150), a flexible concert space (500 general admission, 300 seated), and rehearsal and recording studios.

