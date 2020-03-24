Provincetown Theater Postpones Mae West's THE DRAG Until Fall 2020

In response to the necessity of keeping the Cape Cod theater-going community safe and healthy during these uncertain times, the board of directors of the Provincetown Theater and artistic director David Drake have elected to postpone their 2020 spring season opener, Mae West's The Drag, until the fall.

The story of a Park Avenue newlywed and his secret life with a pack of Greenwich Villages "pansies," The Drag was en route to Broadway in 1927 when the Vice Squad closed the show in Bayonne, NJ on morals charges. "Mae got cops shut down by the cops nearly a hundred years ago, and now Covid-19 is trying to take a swipe at her," says Drake. "But I'll be damned if it's going to stop us from eventually bringing her rollicking and relevant voice back to the American Theater. And considering the theatrical legacy of Provincetown, and when we all reach the safe harbor, we're committed to putting The Drag back on the boards on where it belongs. So stay tuned!"

As of now, the 2020 season is scheduled to begin in July with the world premiere of Sarah Schulman's The Lady Hamlet. For performance schedule, please visit: www.provincetowntheater.org.





