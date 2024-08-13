Provincetown Theater Hosts Encore Performances of Tanya O'Debra & Cody Sullivan Solo Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Back by popular demand, the Provincetown Theater on Cape Cod is reviving two productions from this summer's 4-Star Solo Show Festival with encore performances in September.

Playwright/Performer Tanya O'Debra performs her hilarious one-woman comedy Radio Star at the company's playhouse at 238 Bradford Street in Provincetown, MA, Thursday, Sept 12 through Saturday, Sept 14 at 7pm, while Cody Sullivan returns his hysterical one-man tour de force Town Meeting the following weekend, Friday, Sept 20 through Sunday, Sept 22 at 7pm.

For tickets, please visit provincetowntheater.org. Or call the box office during business hours at 508.487.7487.

Tanya O'Debra in Radio Star

Sept 12, 13, 14 at 7pm

Seen through the lens of an old-time 1940s radio detective show, Tanya O'Debra brings a multitude of characters to life to tell the tale of “The Case of the Long-Distance Lover.” Performing her way thru a cacophony of live foley sounds (and gags and jokes aplenty), O'Debra's stylish spoof spearheads the saga of Nick McKitrick, the private dick, as he hits the trail and scopes the shadows to find the killer of femme fatale Fanny LaRue's husband!

Cody Sullivan in Town Meeting

Sept 20, 21, 22 at 7pm

Provincetown-based writer/performer Cody Sullivan takes us on a breathlessly funny whirlwind of myriad characters, democratic proceedings, conflicting agendas, and head-scratching logistics of the town business meeting that annually occurs each spring in the quaint seaside hamlet of Provincetown. From the Moderator to the Town Manager, to the three young kids taking a Civics in Action class, the only place you'll find more characters than Sullivan's play is in an actual Provincetown Town Meeting. BEWARE: You may see yourself onstage; you've been warned. 20 - 22 at 7 PM

ABOUT THE PROVINCETOWN THEATER:

The Provincetown Theater is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to enrich, entertain, and educate by providing quality theater, events, and programming celebrating our historic legacy in the birthplace of American theater. We are a safe and creative outlet for illuminating our common humanity on Outer Cape Cod and beyond.

