Provincetown Theater Honors Craig Lucas, Chisa Hutchinson, and Ryan J. Haddad With Provincetown American Playwright Awards

For their annual summer fundraiser, the Provincetown Theater in Provincetown, MA will present the 2023 Provincetown American Playwright Awards during a gala celebration at the Provincetown Inn on Sunday, August 13. Following such PAPA recipients as Michael R. Jackson, Paula Vogel, Doug Wright, and Terrence McNally, this year's honorees include three working playwrights whose talents have been invaluable to the evolution of contemporary theater in America.

For tickets to the event, please visit Click Here.

The 2023 PAPA Lifetime Achievement Award will go to Obie Award winner and three-time Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas, whose plays include Prelude to a Kiss and Reckless, as well as the librettos to the Broadway musicals Light in the Piazza, An American in Paris, and, just this summer, the critically acclaimed Days of Wine and Roses. Lucas is also the screenwriter of the landmark film Longtime Companion.

The 2023 PAPA Inspiration Award recipient is Chisa Hutchinson. A Vassar graduate, Hutchinson's cutting- edge plays about race and gender in America have been produced by such prestigious Off-Broadway companies as Second Stage, The Wild Project, Atlantic Theater Company, and Rattlestick Playwrights' Theater, among others. Among her many accolades, her work has received a GLADD Media Award, a Lilly Award, and a New York Innovative Theatre Award.

The 2023 PAPA Trailblazer Award honoree is playwright/performer Ryan J. Haddad, who followed up his acclaimed autobiographical solo show Hi, Are You Single? with the smash hit of this year's Public Theater season -- the three-person play Dark Disabled Stories, which explores the intersection of queer identity and living with a disability. An alum of The Public Theater's Writers Group, his work has also been developed by Manhattan Theatre Club, New York Theatre Workshop, Primary Stages, and Berkely Repertory. As an actor, Haddad has appeared on the TV shows “The Bull, “Madam Secretary,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” and played a recurring role of Ryan Murphy's Netflix series “The Politician.”

The 2023 PAPA recipients will receive their honors in-person at a sit-down supper ceremony at the Provincetown Inn at 1 Commercial Street in Provincetown, MA 02657 on Sunday, August 14. This will be followed by a salon-style discussion with the three PAPA recipients about their careers and the current and changing state of the American Theater.

A nonprofit 501c3, proceeds from the PAPA gala will benefit programming for the Provincetown Theater (238 Bradford Street), the only year-round performing arts institution in Provincetown, MA.

For updates on events and performances, please follow ptowntheater on Instagram and Facebook. For further information, please visit Click Here. Or call the box office at 508. 487.7487.

The Provincetown Theater is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to enrich, entertain, and educate by providing quality theater, events, and programming celebrating our historic legacy in the birthplace of American theater. We are a safe and creative outlet for illuminating our common humanity on Outer Cape Cod and beyond.