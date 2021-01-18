Provincetown Theater Debuts MUSIC WITHOUT BORDERS

The Provincetown Theater will present, fresh from his 2019-2020 Fulbright grant in Bulgaria, the renowned Cape Cod pianist and musical director John Thomas in a new musical meditation series on the theater's website this month entitled Music without Borders. Debuting Sunday January 24, this weekly exploration into world music begins streaming every Sunday at 7pm through March 7 on provincetowntheater.org and on our YouTube channel.

For a half-hour each week, Music without Borders will engage audiences with the kind of peace, serenity and beauty offered by John Thomas's astonishing talent at our grand piano on the Provincetown Theater stage. With a special guest or two each week, the music takes us on a boundary-free journey from classical to gospel to original to improvisation to countries near and far.

A Statement from John Thomas:

"I wanted to create a way to present music I recently had learned in Bulgaria. I also wanted to dive in to a 'music without borders' concept that involved working with some of my favorite music colleagues. A project like this needs good support and guidance, and so I thought immediately of David Drake, the artistic director at The Provincetown Theater. We were all doing our best to figure out how to continue to be creative and present theater and music in a world filled with new safety concerns.

"In all, we filmed 38 pieces of music over the course of several months. With guest musicians who are advocates of borderless music, I am so proud and pleased that we were able to offer all kinds of music for this new show: classical, original, film, gospel, improvisation, Bulgarian, Japanese, Mexican, Argentinian, Turkish."

Guest musicians scheduled in Music without Borders include:

Jan 24 - Jazz saxophone player Ken Field.

Jan 31 - Bulgarian folk singer Elena Mancheva and wind player Justin Torrellas.

Feb 7 - Gospel singer Mozelle.

Feb 14 - Bulgarian folk singer Elena Mancheva and wind player Justin Torrellas.

Feb 21 - Classical cellist Chanthoeun Varon Collins.

Feb 28 - Jazz saxophone player Ken Field.

Mar 7 - Gospel singer Mozelle and wind player Justin Torrellas.

With a suggested donation of $15 (though any donation will be greatly appreciated), Music without Borders goes "live" at 7pm on Sundays from Jan 24 thru March 7 on the Provincetown Theater website's virtual programming page on provincetowntheater.org.