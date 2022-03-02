Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival Will Celebrate The Playwright's Birthday

The Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival will celebrate the 111th birthday of the great American playwright with an in-person Birthday Bash at the Crown & Anchor in Provincetown at 4:00 pm on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

The Birthday Bash will feature complimentary tasty treats, live entertainment, a birthday cake, a cash bar and more. In keeping with the theme of this fall's Festival: Tutti Frutti Williams, the annual Birthday Bash hat making contest will be inspired by Carmen Miranda, "The Lady in the Tutti Frutti Hat."



The Festival's popular Gift Basket Raffle, which helps support live performances in Ptown in late September, will again be a part of this spring's Birthday Bash. The baskets feature gift certificates purchased by the Festival's Board of Directors from favorite Provincetown businesses. Baskets with collections of gift certificates range in value from $250 to $1,000. Gift Basket Raffle tickets are available for $50 each or 3 chances for $111. Raffle tickets and more information: www.ptown.org/birthdaybash2022. You do not need to be present at the Birthday Bash to win.



A special bonus for attendees at the Birthday Bash will be the announcement of and more details about several shows from this year's Festival in September. The Festival will be presenting an All-Tennessee event this season, meaning all plays at this year's Festival will be works by Tennessee Williams. The Festival has previously announced that a production of A Streetcar Named Desire from South African company Abrahamse and Meyer Productions along with a New Orleans-based presentation of Vieux Carré, will be part of this fall's Festival.

"As spring begins, we are so happy to again host a live, colorful event in Provincetown celebrating the great playwright's birth", said Board of Directors member, Joe Paprzycki. "Please join us to support this year's Festival in our most special town."

A donation of $20 is suggested for attendees. This donation can be made at the door or in advance at www.ptown.org/birthdaybash2022.



The Provincetown Tennessee Williams Theater Festival was founded in 2006 in Provincetown-the birthplace of modern American theater-where Williams worked on many of his major plays during the 1940s. The Festival is the nation's largest performing arts festival dedicated to celebrating and expanding an understanding of the full breadth of the work of America's great playwright. Theater artists and patrons from around the United States and from dozens of countries have come together to produce and enjoy classic and innovative shows that celebrate Williams' enduring influence in the 21st century, hosted by venues throughout the seaside village.