Provincetown CabaretFest Announces Lifetime Achievement Award for 2023

The 23rd Annual Provincetown CabaretFest "Sondheim By The Sea" festival will be held June 5 - June 11 , 2023 at : The Commons, Brasswood Inn and The Crown & Anchor Inn. In Provincetown, MA. The Provincetown CabaretFest is the largest cabaret festival in New England. It brings together over 30 performers, musicians and Master Coaches for a weeklong event of training future performers in the art form of cabaret and presents top professional performers in a series of intimate, original cabaret shows for the public's enjoyment.

The festival offers 15 shows and 5 Master Classes, during the weeklong event. Performers from California, Pennsylvania, New York City, Boston, and Cape Cod will be in attendance. Headliners include Sidney Myer, Angela Bacari, Nick King, Meg Flather, David Rhodes, Karen Mark & Elliot Roth, Jo Brisbane and the Vodka Stingers, Vivienne LaBarbera, Jeff Tagen, Lynn Flickinger, Jeanne Collins , Charles Evans, Sean Patrick Murtagh and the Award-winning duo Mike Garin & Mardi Millit

Tracy Stark the multi-talented performer will preside as this year's Musical Director. She's a pianist, arranger, bandleader, singer and songwriter, and an 11-Time MAC Award winner in the categories of Music Director, Piano Entertainer and Song of the Year. She is also a Bistro Award winner for Musical Direction and has won Cabaret Hotline's Songwriter of the Year Award.

Boston based, Tom LaMark is a legendary composer, arranger and pianist . LaMark will be at the festival as a Master Class accompanist and Musical Director for many of the solo and Spotlight shows. LaMark will bring his Trio to Provincetown to produce the June 10, Saturday Night Gala "Merrily We Roll Along" at the Crown & Anchor, Provincetown, MA.

The Saturday night Gala will feature some of the week's headliners, a surprise guest artist, and the presentation of this year's Lifetime Achievement Award. This year the Award will go to crooner, comedian, mentor, voice over artist Warren Schein. Warren is the 'voice over' for the Pillsbury Dough Boy, Rice Krispy character, the red M&M, and the Leprechaun for Lucky Charms. He has appeared on Saturday Night Live, Law & Order, Boardwalk Empire and in the films ,The Stepford Wives, Dark Room and Spector. He has opened for and appeared with an impressive list of major performers including Marty Allen, Buddy Hackett, Steve Lawrence & Eddie Gorme, Danny Kaye and Tony Martin. As a crooner, his one man shows include a Mel Torme tribute "Remember Mel!", "Spend An Evening with Mr. Saturday Night " and recently, at the Provincetown CabaretFest "Dream Along With Me" - a tribute to Perry Como, with Musical Director and composer Tom LaMark. Schein joins the past Lifetime Achievement recipients: Bobby Wetherbee, Carol O'Shaughnessy , Sharon McNight, Stene Ross, Sidney Myer, Karem Mason, and the iconic Marilyn Maye.