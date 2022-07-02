Previews: The Cape Playhouse Presents ALWAYS…PATSY CLINE Starting July 6th

For those of you looking for another year of quality New England theater, The Cape Playhouse in Dennis is undoubtedly the place to be. The Playhouse is set to continue its 2022 summer season with an upcoming production of Always...Patsy Cline, which begins its run on July 6th.

Proceeding Noel Coward's Private Lives, this musical hit will further set the precedent established by the Playhouse, the oldest operating summer theater in the country, with its intent of bringing the biggest starts of stage and theater to a Cape Cod audience.

Founded in 1927, the Cape Playhouse was reputed by the New York Times as "the place where Broadway goes to summer", and has since continued to uphold its high caliber of professional theater into its 95th year of production.

Always...Patsy Cline will open on July 6th and run through July 16th. Written by Ted Swindley and directed by Paige Price (a Broadway veteran with a 35-year theatrical career as an esteemed actress, director and producer), this two-women show tells the story of a magnificent musical talent who met with an unfortunate end. Patsy Cline, who pioneered a path between country and pop and paved the way for such artists as Sheryl Crow, Carrie Underwood and Shania Twain, had a successful decade-long career before dying in a plane crash at the age of thirty.

Featuring twenty-seven of Cline's songs including "I Fall to Pieces" and "Crazy", Always...Patsy Cline tells the feel-good, emotional (and true!) story of the relationship between Patsy Cline and Louise Seger, a Houston housewife who rallied all the support she could for a then fairly unknown Cline after seeing the young artist perform on TV. The two met at one of Cline's concerts in 1961 and quickly became friends - a friendship that remained ever strong through the rise of Cline's success, and up until the time of her untimely death. Their inspiring story is told through the contents of actual letters sent between the two women, resulting in a heartfelt tale of camaraderie and loss that has spanned across decades, ultimately becoming the international sensation that is Always...Patsy Cline.

In the words of Cape Playhouse Artistic Director David Elliot, "Based on a real story, [this show] is a loving testament to the deep and committed friendship and a celebration to one of the most iconic voices of the 20th century. Patsy Cline accomplished so much in her all-too-brief career and touched so many lives through her music - her songs are a reminder that her legacy lives on and will continue always."

Sally Wilfert stars as Louise Seger.

Starring as Patsy Cline is acclaimed Broadway veteran Jillian Louis, whose "sympathetic vocal powerhouse" (Talkin' Broadway) is bound to dazzle Cape Cod audiences. Joining her as Louise Seger is Sally Wilfert, who has appeared on Broadway in three Tony-winning productions, and performed as a featured soloist with the New York City Ballet at Lincoln Center.

As David Elliot proclaims, "With our two marvelous actresses in the roles of Patsy and Louise, and backed by a five-piece on-stage band, Always... Patsy Cline is going to be one great toe-tapping good time at the Playhouse!"

Ted Swindley's Always...Patsy Cline, the international musical comedy phenomenon, will be on the Cape Playhouse's stage starting July 6th, so be sure to show your support for one of the Cape's premiere theaters by purchasing tickets to see it for yourself! Prices range from $45-$80, with a 15% discount on groups of ten or more. Please click here for more information about the show and how to obtain tickets for all upcoming performances. Your support will also go towards the Playhouse's many not-for-profit initiatives. In its quest to serve the local community, the Playhouse offers its beautiful 22-acre campus to youth programs, in addition the publicly accessible Cape Cod Museum of Art and the Cape Cinema.

Whether you're a year-round resident of Cape Cod or spending your summer enjoying all the island has to offer, please be sure to stop by the Cape Playhouse and see what all the hype is about!