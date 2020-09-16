Police Investigate Vandalism at Highfield Theatre

The theatre was vandalized this week, with “Blue Lives Matter” spray painted on various parts of the building.

Police are investigating a report of vandalism at Highfield Theatre, Cape Cod Times reports.

The theatre was vandalized this week, with "Blue Lives Matter" spray painted on various parts of the building.

Rob Bowerman, a member of the board of directors of the Falmouth Theatre Guild, discovered the vandalism on Tuesday morning on his way to his office at Highfield Hall, which is next door to the theatre.

He then called Falmouth police and filed a report. Police are now investigating the incident.

Volunteers have been working to help take care of the cleanup on Tuesday.

Read more on Cape Cod Times.

Shows View More Boston Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You