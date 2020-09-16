Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Police Investigate Vandalism at Highfield Theatre

The theatre was vandalized this week, with “Blue Lives Matter” spray painted on various parts of the building.

Sep. 16, 2020  

Police are investigating a report of vandalism at Highfield Theatre, Cape Cod Times reports.

Rob Bowerman, a member of the board of directors of the Falmouth Theatre Guild, discovered the vandalism on Tuesday morning on his way to his office at Highfield Hall, which is next door to the theatre.

He then called Falmouth police and filed a report. Police are now investigating the incident.

Volunteers have been working to help take care of the cleanup on Tuesday.

Read more on Cape Cod Times.



