Photos: Inside American Repertory Theater's Gala Honoring Lawrence S. Bacow and Adele Fleet Bacow

The American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University celebrated Harvard President Lawrence S. Bacow and Adele Fleet Bacow for their impact on the arts at Harvard and beyond at the theater's annual gala last Monday, May 8. A.R.T. supporters and friends gathered at Harvard University's Bright-Landry Hockey Center where the A.R.T. achieved its fundraising goals in support of the theater's mission to expand the boundaries of theater through its artistic productions and educational offerings.

David E. & Stacey L. Goel and Linda Hammett Ory & Andrew Ory served as co-chairs of the event honoring the Bacows. "Together, they've dedicated their lives to advancing higher education, while promoting diversity and inclusion, and their leadership has had a transformative effect on the Greater Boston area," said Andrew Ory, Chair of the A.R.T. Board of Trustees. "They're staunch advocates for the advancement of creative expression, and they have an unwavering belief in the transformative power of theater to bring people together and build bridges across communities. They understand the essential role the arts play in education, and the importance of providing access to the arts for everyone."

"Theater always tells a story, a life lesson, stories of love, family, pivotal moments in life are on history and key issues of the day. Theater addresses the difficult decisions that arise in life and attempts to resolve them," said Adele Fleet Bacow. "Great theater, I think, inspires us to be our best selves," adds Lawrence S. Bacow.

The Bacows were presented with an original painting by Irma Guerra, a teen artist affiliated with Artists for Humanity where Adele Fleet Bacow is a Director. Tracy K. Smith, Former U.S. Poet Laureate and Professor of English and of African and African American Studies & Susan S., Kenneth L. Wallach Professor at the Harvard Radcliffe Institute performed a poem entitled "Make of Yourself an Instrument of Day" composed in their honor.

Lawrence S. Bacow is completing his term as Harvard's 29th President. "It's an incredible privilege to lead an institution which has something as precious as the A.R.T.," he remarked. "I'm incredibly pleased that the first building that we started on my watch here at Harvard is for the arts, for the A.R.T., a new home for the A.R.T. that I think is worthy of its stature. The new A.R.T. will help us to anchor Harvard's presence in Allston. My vision for Allston has always been that it should be a hotbed of creativity: creativity in science, creativity in engineering, creativity in management, entrepreneurship, and with thanks to the A.R.T., also creativity in the arts."

To celebrate the Bacows' impact, a video tribute was prepared that included comments and congratulations from Patti Bellinger, Tomiko Brown-Nagin, Kenneth I. Chenault, Drew Gilpin Faust, Claudine Gay, Alan M. Garber, Stephen Greenblatt, Matthew Teitelbaum, Anne Hawley, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Robin Kelsey, Katie Lapp, Bill Lee, Jill Medvedow, Penny Pritzker, Senator Jack Reed, and L. Rafael Reif & Mrs. Christine Reif.

Gala Co-Chair David E. Goel spoke about his family's support of A.R.T.'s plans for its future in Allston. "Stacey and I are ardent admirers and supporters of the performing arts and are particularly excited to be supporters of the American Repertory Theater," said Goel. "We believe that the performing arts have an urgent role in society and in education, and we are fervently committed to ensuring their creative and robust growth and their accessibility to artists and audiences for generations to come. We were drawn to the A.R.T. by its unique role in the pedagogy life of Harvard and in its community building efforts. Stacey and I could not be more thrilled to deepen our involvement behind the scenes to ensure that the ART continues to play a major role in Harvard's future, and indeed in the life of our country."

Award-winning musician, poet, and producer and A.R.T. Trustee Tim Hall and Artistic Producer Mark Lunsford served as co-hosts of the evening, which was directed by Lunsford and American Repertory Theater Associate Artistic Director Dayron J. Miles and included Harvard alumnus Davóne Tines AB '09 (The Black Clown) performing an original work incorporating "This Little Light of Mine." Entertainment also included Evita cast member Isabella Lopez performing "Buenos Aires" from the A.R.T.'s upcoming revival production, Grammy and Tony Award-nominated vocalist Shoshana Bean performing "She Used to be Mine" from Waitress, which was developed and premiered at A.R.T. in 2015, and members from Harvard's signature jazz a cappella group The Din & Tonics performing a musical arrangement of "Geneology of Revolution" from We Live in Cairo, which was developed and premiered at A.R.T. in 2019.

The gala's live auction included a private tango workshop with Evita's award-winning co-choreographers Valeria Solomonoff and Emily Maltsby, platinum passes to the 2023 Boston Calling Music Festival and tickets to the national tour of Jagged Little Pill at the Citizens Bank Opera House, a behind-the-scenes package for the upcoming world-premiere of Becoming a Man, dinner with members of the A.R.T. senior artistic staff and an opening night subscription package, an insider experience for the upcoming world premiere musical Gatsby, and tickets to the premiere screening of Waitress at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Additional notable guests at the event included A.R.T. Trustee Paul Buttenwieser and Katie Buttenwieser; Harvard President-Elect Claudine Gay; A.R.T. Trustee David E. Goel & Stacey L. Goel; A.R.T. Trustee Ann Gund and Graham Gund; Barr Foundation Co-Founders Amos & Barbara Hostetter; MIT President Sally Kornbluth, Brandeis University President Ron Liebowitz; Crimson Lion/Lavine Family Foundation Trustees Jeannie & Jonathan Lavine; Peggy Newell and Harvard Vice President for Alumni Affairs and Development Brian K. Lee; Former Harvard Corporation member Joe O'Donnell & Katherine O'Donnell, Senior Fellow of the Harvard Corporation Penny Pritzker, and Tracy & Leon Palandjian.

Photo Credit: Michael Blanchard