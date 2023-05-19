Photos: Inside American Repertory Theater's Gala Honoring Lawrence S. Bacow and Adele Fleet Bacow

The gala was held on Monday, May 8.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsals For EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Adam Chanler-Berat, Mary Testa, Tally Sessions, and More Will Lead A NEW BRAIN at Barringt Photo 3 Chanler-Berat, Testa, Sessions, & More Will Lead A NEW BRAIN at Barrington Stage
Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Photo 4 Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater

The American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University celebrated Harvard President Lawrence S. Bacow and Adele Fleet Bacow for their impact on the arts at Harvard and beyond at the theater's annual gala last Monday, May 8. A.R.T. supporters and friends gathered at Harvard University's Bright-Landry Hockey Center where the A.R.T. achieved its fundraising goals in support of the theater's mission to expand the boundaries of theater through its artistic productions and educational offerings.

David E. & Stacey L. Goel and Linda Hammett Ory & Andrew Ory served as co-chairs of the event honoring the Bacows. "Together, they've dedicated their lives to advancing higher education, while promoting diversity and inclusion, and their leadership has had a transformative effect on the Greater Boston area," said Andrew Ory, Chair of the A.R.T. Board of Trustees. "They're staunch advocates for the advancement of creative expression, and they have an unwavering belief in the transformative power of theater to bring people together and build bridges across communities. They understand the essential role the arts play in education, and the importance of providing access to the arts for everyone."

"Theater always tells a story, a life lesson, stories of love, family, pivotal moments in life are on history and key issues of the day. Theater addresses the difficult decisions that arise in life and attempts to resolve them," said Adele Fleet Bacow. "Great theater, I think, inspires us to be our best selves," adds Lawrence S. Bacow.

The Bacows were presented with an original painting by Irma Guerra, a teen artist affiliated with Artists for Humanity where Adele Fleet Bacow is a Director. Tracy K. Smith, Former U.S. Poet Laureate and Professor of English and of African and African American Studies & Susan S., Kenneth L. Wallach Professor at the Harvard Radcliffe Institute performed a poem entitled "Make of Yourself an Instrument of Day" composed in their honor.

Lawrence S. Bacow is completing his term as Harvard's 29th President. "It's an incredible privilege to lead an institution which has something as precious as the A.R.T.," he remarked. "I'm incredibly pleased that the first building that we started on my watch here at Harvard is for the arts, for the A.R.T., a new home for the A.R.T. that I think is worthy of its stature. The new A.R.T. will help us to anchor Harvard's presence in Allston. My vision for Allston has always been that it should be a hotbed of creativity: creativity in science, creativity in engineering, creativity in management, entrepreneurship, and with thanks to the A.R.T., also creativity in the arts."

To celebrate the Bacows' impact, a video tribute was prepared that included comments and congratulations from Patti Bellinger, Tomiko Brown-Nagin, Kenneth I. Chenault, Drew Gilpin Faust, Claudine Gay, Alan M. Garber, Stephen Greenblatt, Matthew Teitelbaum, Anne Hawley, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, Robin Kelsey, Katie Lapp, Bill Lee, Jill Medvedow, Penny Pritzker, Senator Jack Reed, and L. Rafael Reif & Mrs. Christine Reif.

Gala Co-Chair David E. Goel spoke about his family's support of A.R.T.'s plans for its future in Allston. "Stacey and I are ardent admirers and supporters of the performing arts and are particularly excited to be supporters of the American Repertory Theater," said Goel. "We believe that the performing arts have an urgent role in society and in education, and we are fervently committed to ensuring their creative and robust growth and their accessibility to artists and audiences for generations to come. We were drawn to the A.R.T. by its unique role in the pedagogy life of Harvard and in its community building efforts. Stacey and I could not be more thrilled to deepen our involvement behind the scenes to ensure that the ART continues to play a major role in Harvard's future, and indeed in the life of our country."

Award-winning musician, poet, and producer and A.R.T. Trustee Tim Hall and Artistic Producer Mark Lunsford served as co-hosts of the evening, which was directed by Lunsford and American Repertory Theater Associate Artistic Director Dayron J. Miles and included Harvard alumnus Davóne Tines AB '09 (The Black Clown) performing an original work incorporating "This Little Light of Mine." Entertainment also included Evita cast member Isabella Lopez performing "Buenos Aires" from the A.R.T.'s upcoming revival production, Grammy and Tony Award-nominated vocalist Shoshana Bean performing "She Used to be Mine" from Waitress, which was developed and premiered at A.R.T. in 2015, and members from Harvard's signature jazz a cappella group The Din & Tonics performing a musical arrangement of "Geneology of Revolution" from We Live in Cairo, which was developed and premiered at A.R.T. in 2019.

The gala's live auction included a private tango workshop with Evita's award-winning co-choreographers Valeria Solomonoff and Emily Maltsby, platinum passes to the 2023 Boston Calling Music Festival and tickets to the national tour of Jagged Little Pill at the Citizens Bank Opera House, a behind-the-scenes package for the upcoming world-premiere of Becoming a Man, dinner with members of the A.R.T. senior artistic staff and an opening night subscription package, an insider experience for the upcoming world premiere musical Gatsby, and tickets to the premiere screening of Waitress at the Tribeca Film Festival.

Additional notable guests at the event included A.R.T. Trustee Paul Buttenwieser and Katie Buttenwieser; Harvard President-Elect Claudine Gay; A.R.T. Trustee David E. Goel & Stacey L. Goel; A.R.T. Trustee Ann Gund and Graham Gund; Barr Foundation Co-Founders Amos & Barbara Hostetter; MIT President Sally Kornbluth, Brandeis University President Ron Liebowitz; Crimson Lion/Lavine Family Foundation Trustees Jeannie & Jonathan Lavine; Peggy Newell and Harvard Vice President for Alumni Affairs and Development Brian K. Lee; Former Harvard Corporation member Joe O'Donnell & Katherine O'Donnell, Senior Fellow of the Harvard Corporation Penny Pritzker, and Tracy & Leon Palandjian.

Photo Credit: Michael Blanchard

Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
A.R.T. Executive Director Kelvin Dinkins, Jr., Honorees Adele Fleet Bacow & Harvard University President Lawrence S. Bacow, and Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus

Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Gala Co-Chairs David E. & Stacey L. Goel and Honorees Adele Fleet Bacow & Harvard University President Lawrence S. Bacow

Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
A.R.T. Executive Director Kelvin Dinkins, Jr., Gala Co-Chairs Stacey L. & David E. Goel, Honorees Adele Fleet Bacow & Harvard University President Lawrence S. Bacow, Gala Co-Chairs Linda Hammett Ory & Andrew Ory, and Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus

Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Ann Gund and Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus

Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
RoAnn Costin, Ann Gund, and Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus

Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus, Harvard University President Lawrence S. Bacow, and Harvard Corporation Senior Fellow Penny Pritzker

Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Susan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Professor at the Harvard Radcliffe Institute and former U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith and Honorees Harvard University President Lawrence S. Bacow & Adele Fleet Bacow

Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Honorees Adele Fleet Bacow & Harvard University President Lawrence S. Bacow, Harvard University President-Elect Claudine Gay, and Harvard Corporation Senior Fellow Penny Pritzker

Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Harvard University President-Elect Claudine Gay, Harvard University President Lawrence S. Bacow, and Harvard University President Emerita Drew Faust

Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
American Repertory Theatera??s 2023 Gala Celebration

Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Executive Director Kelvin Dinkins, Jr. and Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus

Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Harvard Alumnus Davóne Tines (The Black Clown) performs with musicians Khari Lucas and John Bitoy

Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Honorees Adele Fleet Bacow & Harvard University President Lawrence S. Bacow and Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus

Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Susan S. and Kenneth L. Wallach Professor at the Harvard Radcliffe Institute and former U.S. Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith

Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Honorees Harvard University President Lawrence S. Bacow & Adele Fleet Bacow and Artists for Humanities artist Irma Guerra

Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Honorees Adele Fleet Bacow & Harvard University President Lawrence S. Bacow

Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Associate Artistic Director Dayron J. Miles and Jeremy Cramer

Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
A.R.T. Trustee RoAnn Costin and Harvard Associate Provost for Arts and Culture Lori Gross

Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
A.R.T. Trustee and 2023 Gala Co-Host Tim Hall

Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Trustee Irv Plotkin, former A.R.T. Executive Director Diane Quinn, and Janet Plotkin

Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Artists for Humanity Co-Founder/Managing Director of Programs Jason Talbot and Artists for Humanity Managing Director, Client Services Yolanda Mazzoni

Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Harvard Corporation Fellow Tracy Pun Palandjian, Harvard University President-Elect Claudine Gay, Joseph Oa??Donnell, and Gala Co-Chairs David E. & Stacey L. Goel

Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Former Harvard Corporation Member Joseph Oa??Donnell and Gala Co-Chair David E. Goel

Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Harvard Corporation Senior Fellow Emeritus Bill Lee and Senior Fellow Penny Pritzker

Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Evita cast member Isabella Lopez

Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Executive Director Kelvin Dinkins, Jr. and Terrie and Bradley Bloom Artistic Director Diane Paulus

Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Artistic Producer Mark Lunsford and Lawryn LaCroix

Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Shoshana Bean

Photos: First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Honorees Adele Fleet Bacow & Harvard University President Lawrence S. Bacow



RELATED STORIES - Boston

THE GAAGA Coming To Harvard Square; Discounted Tickets Available! Photo
THE GAAGA Coming To Harvard Square; Discounted Tickets Available!

The Harvard Square Business Association has announced the US premiere of The Gaaga, a fantastical trial of Putin set in a bomb shelter through this site-specific phantasmagoria written and directed by celebrated Ukrainian playwright and director Sasha Denisova, taking place June 2nd – 18th at the former location of the Beat Brew Hall, 13 Brattle Street, Harvard Square. 

Review: Central Square Theater Presents Spellbinding ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART I: MILLENNIUM Photo
Review: Central Square Theater Presents Spellbinding ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART I: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

What did our critic think of ANGELS IN AMERICA, PART I: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES at Central Square Theater in Cambridge, MA?

Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater Opens Season With JESUS HOPPED THE A TRAIN Photo
Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater Opens Season With JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN

The 2023 Season at Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater opens with Jesus Hopped the ‘A’ Train by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Stephen Adly Guirgis, directed by Sherri Eden Barber. Performances run Tuesdays through Saturdays, May 26 to June 17 at 8 p.m.

Beacon Hill Art Walk Returns in June Photo
Beacon Hill Art Walk Returns in June

 One of Boston’s most unique celebrations of the arts returns June 4, as the Beacon Hill Art Walk takes over the quiet streets and alleys of the beautiful cobble stoned neighborhood.


More Hot Stories For You

Cape Rep Theatre Announces 2023 Outdoor Children's SeasonCape Rep Theatre Announces 2023 Outdoor Children's Season
Photos: Inside American Repertory Theater's Gala Honoring Lawrence S. Bacow and Adele Fleet BacowPhotos: Inside American Repertory Theater's Gala Honoring Lawrence S. Bacow and Adele Fleet Bacow
THE GAAGA Coming To Harvard Square; Discounted Tickets Available!THE GAAGA Coming To Harvard Square; Discounted Tickets Available!
Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater Opens Season With JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAINWellfleet Harbor Actors Theater Opens Season With JESUS HOPPED THE 'A' TRAIN

Videos

Video: Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods) Video Video: Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods)
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio Video
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
View all Videos

Boston SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Color Purple
The Umbrella Arts Center (5/12-6/04)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Engelbert Humperdinck: All About Love Tour
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (9/27-9/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Cinderella
The Company Theatre (11/24-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Misery
The Company Theatre (10/13-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Mad Ones
Studio Theatre Worcester (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Chicago
The Company Theatre (7/13-7/15)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elf
The Company Theatre (11/10-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stayin' Alive - Bee Gees Tribute
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (1/19-1/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Brian Regan
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (11/02-11/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Conversation with Ira Glass & Jad Abumrad
Emerson Colonial Theatre (9/30-9/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You