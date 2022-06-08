Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE at North Shore Music Theatre

Featuring 40 of the greatest songs of the past century, including showstopping classics like "On Broadway," "Stand by Me," "Jailhouse Rock," "Hound Dog," and more.

Boston News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Jun. 8, 2022  

SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE: The Songs of Leiber and Stoller is playing at North Shore Music Theatre through June 19, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm.

The jukebox comes to life at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE: The Songs of Leiber and Stoller. This Grammy© Award-winning and Tony© Award-nominated smash, made history as Broadway's longest-running musical revue.

Featuring 40 of the greatest songs of the past century, including showstopping classics like "On Broadway," "Stand by Me," "Jailhouse Rock," "Hound Dog," "Love Potion No. 9," "Spanish Harlem," "Yakety Yak," and "Charlie Brown," it celebrates the music of legendary songwriting duo Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller.

Their generation-defining songs provided hit after hit for icons like Elvis Presley, Ben E. King, the Coasters, and the Drifters.

For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit nsmt.org, or visit the box office at 62 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

Photo Credit: Paul Lyden

Photos: First Look at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE at North Shore Music Theatre
The Cast Of Smokey Joe's Cafe

Photos: First Look at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE at North Shore Music Theatre
The Cast Of Smokey Joe's Cafe

Photos: First Look at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE at North Shore Music Theatre
Andrés Acosta and the cast of Smokey Joe's Cafe

Photos: First Look at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE at North Shore Music Theatre
Bailey Purvis With Nathan Lucrezio And Christopher Brasfield

Photos: First Look at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE at North Shore Music Theatre
The Cast Of Smokey Joe's Cafe

Photos: First Look at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE at North Shore Music Theatre
Nicole Henry

Photos: First Look at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE at North Shore Music Theatre
The Cast Of Smokey Joe's Cafe

Photos: First Look at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE at North Shore Music Theatre
Mariah Lyttle

Photos: First Look at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE at North Shore Music Theatre
Christopher Brasfield

Photos: First Look at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE at North Shore Music Theatre
Korie Lee Blossey and the cast of Smokey Joe's Cafe

Photos: First Look at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE at North Shore Music Theatre
Kelsey Denae

Photos: First Look at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE at North Shore Music Theatre
David Hughey

Photos: First Look at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE at North Shore Music Theatre
Andrés Acosta

Photos: First Look at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE at North Shore Music Theatre
Nathan Lucrezio





Related Articles View More Boston Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Kansas City Ballet Company Dancer Joshua Kiesel Wins Third Place In Helsinki International Ballet Competition
  • Leanne Morgan's BIG PANTY TOUR Adds 14 New Cities
  • Tesseract Theatre Returns in July With 2022 New Play Series
  • Kinnor Philharmonic Concert to Honor Tiberius Klausner