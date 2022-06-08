Photos: First Look at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE at North Shore Music Theatre

SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE: The Songs of Leiber and Stoller is playing at North Shore Music Theatre through June 19, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm.

The jukebox comes to life at SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE: The Songs of Leiber and Stoller. This Grammy© Award-winning and Tony© Award-nominated smash, made history as Broadway's longest-running musical revue.

Featuring 40 of the greatest songs of the past century, including showstopping classics like "On Broadway," "Stand by Me," "Jailhouse Rock," "Hound Dog," "Love Potion No. 9," "Spanish Harlem," "Yakety Yak," and "Charlie Brown," it celebrates the music of legendary songwriting duo Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller.

Their generation-defining songs provided hit after hit for icons like Elvis Presley, Ben E. King, the Coasters, and the Drifters.

For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit nsmt.org, or visit the box office at 62 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.