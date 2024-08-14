Photos: First Look At TOOTSIE At North Shore Music Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



See first look photos of TOOTSIE, playing at North Shore Music Theatre through August 25.

Inspired by the hit 1982 movie starring Dustin Hoffman, TOOTSIE is the laugh-out-loud love letter to the theatre telling the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony® Award-winning book by Robert Horn (Shucked) and an outrageously clever score by David Yazbek (The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), TOOTSIE is a joyful show so packed with punchlines, it should be called a “jokebox” musical!

Since opening in 1955, NSMT has become one of the most attended theatres in New England, with approximately 250,000 patrons annually. With a national and regional reputation for artistic achievement, NSMT has received numerous industry awards including Elliot Norton Awards, IRNE Awards, the Rosetta Le Noire Award from Actors' Equity, and the Moss Hart Award. NSMT produced the World Premiere of 'Memphis' in 2003, the show went on to win four 2010 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Under the new ownership of Bill Hanney since 2010, NSMT continues to annually produce a musical subscription series and an annual production of 'A Christmas Carol' along with celebrity concerts, children's programming and year-round education classes for children and adults.

For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit nsmt.org, or visit the box office at 54 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

Photo Credit: David Costa Photography



Kyle Nicholas Anderson



Kyle Nicholas Anderson, Brooke Jacob, and Joshua Morgan



Kyle Nicholas Anderson and T. Shyvonne Stewart



Kyle Nicholas Anderson and Luke Hamilton



The cast of TOOTSIE at North Shore Music Theatre



Aaron Patrick Craven and Matt Allen



Matt Allen and Crystal Sha'nae



Fred Sullivan, Jr



Kyle Nicholas Anderson



The cast of TOOTSIE at North Shore Music Theatre



Kyle Nicholas Anderson



Kyle Nicholas Anderson and T. Shyvonne Stewart with the cast of TOOTSIE

