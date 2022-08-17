Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY Playing At North Shore Music Theatre

Follow the incredible journey of Buddy Holly's meteoric rise to the top of the record charts during the golden days of rock 'n' roll.

Aug. 17, 2022  

THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY playing at North Shore Music Theatre thru August 28, 2022, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit nsmt.org, or visit the box office at 62 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

Follow the incredible journey of Buddy Holly's meteoric rise to the top of the record charts during the golden days of rock 'n' roll in this dynamic tribute musical featuring such rousing fifties favorites as "Peggy Sue," "Oh Boy," "Maybe Baby," "That'll Be the Day," "Raining In My Heart," Ritchie Valens' "La Bamba" and the Big Bopper's "Chantilly Lace."

BUDDY - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY is a joyous celebration of a musical legend and has audiences on their feet in every corner of the globe and it will explode on the North Shore Music Theatre stage in a toe-tapping, hand-clapping extravaganza! "Oh Boy!"

Photo Credit: Paul Lyden

Matt McClure
Matt McClure

Matt McClure (Buddy Holly) and the cast of BUDDY - THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY
Matt McClure and the cast of BUDDY - THE Buddy Holly STORY

Seth Eliser, Matt McClure, and Brian Russell Carey
Seth Eliser, Matt McClure, and Brian Russell Carey

Jaelle Laguerre with Yasir Muhammad, Sydney Williams, and David LaMarr
Jaelle Laguerre with Yasir Muhammad, Sydney Williams, and David LaMarr

Kent M. Lewis
Kent M. Lewis

Matt McClure and Maria Cristina Posada Slye
Matt McClure and Maria Cristina Posada Slye

Matt McClure and James Beaman
Matt McClure and James Beaman





