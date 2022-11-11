Photos: First Look At PRELUDE TO A KISS At Cape Rep Theatre
Winner of the Obie award for Best New Play, Tony nominee for Best Play and Pulitzer Prize finalist.
Cape Rep Theatre will present Prelude to a Kiss, written by Craig Lucas, directed by Maura Hanlon. Performances will be in Cape Rep's Indoor Theater November 10 through December 4 Thursdays thru Saturdays at 7 pm, Sundays at 2 pm, and Wednesday, November 30 at 7 pm.
Tickets are $32. Pay-What-You-Can-Night is the first Friday, November 11th. Group rates and Student Rush tickets available, call the box office for reservations and information. Cape Rep Outdoor Theater. North Side Route 6A E. Brewster. 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.
Peter and Rita meet and are instantly soulmates. But when a mysterious old man shows up at their wedding, the explosive power of a simple kiss triggers a journey about love, life and making the most of the time we are given. As the songs says, "Although it's just a simple melody....You could turn it to a symphony" -winner of the Obie award for Best New Play, Tony nominee for Best Play and Pulitzer Prize finalist.
The cast features a stellar ensemble of Cape Rep favorites including Art Devine, Seton Brown, Chelsey Jo Brown, Jade Schuyler, Paul Schuyler, Justin Brymer, Holly Hansen and Jess Andra.
Chelsey Jo Ristaino and Seton Brown
Seton Brown and Chelsey Jo Ristaino
Chelsey Jo Ristaino and Art Devine
Paul Schuyler and Jade Schuyler
More Hot Stories For You
November 10, 2022
American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University has announced additional programming associated with its upcoming production of Life of Pi. Performances begin December 4 at the Loeb Drama Center in Harvard Square.
One-Time Performance of Ed Napier's MUSIC LESSONS to be Presented at Williamstown Theatre Festival in December
November 10, 2022
Williamstown Theatre Festival will present a special one-time-only performance of Ed Napier’s Music Lessons at the Clark Art Institute’s auditorium as part of the Williamstown Holiday Walk festivities and the Clark’s “First Sunday Free” program on Sunday, December 4th at 2 PM.
The Franklin Performing Arts Company Presents THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
November 10, 2022
The Franklin Performing Arts Company (FPAC) will continue their exciting 2022-23 season with the stage adaptation of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time running November 18-20 at THE BLACK BOX.
LITTLE WOMEN: THE BROADWAY MUSICAL Announced At Greater Boston Stage
November 9, 2022
Share the joy of this classic tale with those you love this holiday season! Little Women: The Broadway Musical is directed by Ilyse Robbins. Music directed by Matthew Stern. Book by Allan Knee based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott. Lyrics by Mindi Dickstein. Music by Jason Howland. Performances run November 25 – December 23, 2022.
Bryn Boice Directs The Boston Premiere Of George Brant's INTO THE BREECHES! Presented By Hub Theatre Company Of Boston
November 9, 2022
Hub Theatre Company of Boston will close its 10th season with the Boston premiere of award-winning playwright George Brant's Into The Breeches!.