Photos: First Look At PRELUDE TO A KISS At Cape Rep Theatre

Cape Rep Theatre will present Prelude to a Kiss, written by Craig Lucas, directed by Maura Hanlon. Performances will be in Cape Rep's Indoor Theater November 10 through December 4 Thursdays thru Saturdays at 7 pm, Sundays at 2 pm, and Wednesday, November 30 at 7 pm.

Tickets are $32. Pay-What-You-Can-Night is the first Friday, November 11th. Group rates and Student Rush tickets available, call the box office for reservations and information. Cape Rep Outdoor Theater. North Side Route 6A E. Brewster. 508.896.1888 or www.caperep.org.

Peter and Rita meet and are instantly soulmates. But when a mysterious old man shows up at their wedding, the explosive power of a simple kiss triggers a journey about love, life and making the most of the time we are given. As the songs says, "Although it's just a simple melody....You could turn it to a symphony" -winner of the Obie award for Best New Play, Tony nominee for Best Play and Pulitzer Prize finalist.

The cast features a stellar ensemble of Cape Rep favorites including Art Devine, Seton Brown, Chelsey Jo Brown, Jade Schuyler, Paul Schuyler, Justin Brymer, Holly Hansen and Jess Andra.