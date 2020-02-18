Photo Flash: Greater Boston Stage Company Presents SWAN LAKE World Premiere Dance Event

Greater Boston Stage Company is proud to announce the world premiere dance event Swan Lake in Blue: A Jazz Ballet, created and composed by renowned jazz musician and composer Steve Bass.

Choreographed and staged by GBSC Associate Artistic Director and multiple IRNE and Elliot Norton Award Winner Ilyse Robbins, Swan Lake in Blue: A Jazz Ballet is inspired by and loosely based on Tchaikovsky's masterpiece,

Swan Lake. Runs through March 1 with tickets starting at $20 available at www.greaterbostonstage.org.

Photo Credit: Maggie Hall Photography.

Sara Coombs and Andy McLeavey

H.C. Lee, Jackson Jirard, Mike Herring

Andy McLeavey

Maya McClain, Jackson Jirard, Erica Lundin





