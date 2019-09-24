Photo Flash: First Look At Caryl Churchill's TOP GIRLS At A.C.T.'s Geary Theater

Article Pixel Sep. 24, 2019  

Top Girls performing at A.C.T.'s Geary Theater now through Sunday, October 13, 2019.

Shattering the glass ceiling doesn't come without a few injuries. It's 1980s Britain and nothing will stop Marlene's ascent from working girl to top exec. Not the sniveling, jealous male coworker. Not the family birthdays she'll miss. Not even other women. In the race to the top, there's no time for sisterhood. Directed by Tamilla Woodard (Men on Boats at A.C.T.), this modern classic dissects the cost of progress in a world divided by class, cruelty, and capitalism.

Top Girls features (in alphabetical order): Monique Hafen Adams ('Patient Griselda'/'Mrs. Kidd), Michelle Beck ('Marlene'), Summer Brown ('Dull Gret'/'Nell'), Rosie Hallett ('Pope Joan'/'Win'), Lily Harris ('Kit'/'Shona'), Monica Lin ('Lady Nijo'/'Jeanine'), Julia McNeal ('Isabella Bird'/'Louise'), Gabriella Momah ('Angie'), and Nafeesa Monroe ('Joyce'/'Waitress').

Tickets are available by calling 415-749-2228 or visiting www.act-sf.org.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne

Photo Flash: First Look At Caryl Churchill's TOP GIRLS At A.C.T.'s Geary Theater
Nafeesa Monroe, Michelle Beck

Photo Flash: First Look At Caryl Churchill's TOP GIRLS At A.C.T.'s Geary Theater
Gabriella Momah, Michelle Beck

Photo Flash: First Look At Caryl Churchill's TOP GIRLS At A.C.T.'s Geary Theater
Rosie Hallett, Julia McNeal

Photo Flash: First Look At Caryl Churchill's TOP GIRLS At A.C.T.'s Geary Theater
Michelle Beck, Monica Lin

Photo Flash: First Look At Caryl Churchill's TOP GIRLS At A.C.T.'s Geary Theater
Summer Brown, Rosie Hallett

Photo Flash: First Look At Caryl Churchill's TOP GIRLS At A.C.T.'s Geary Theater
Gabriella Momah, Lily Harris

Photo Flash: First Look At Caryl Churchill's TOP GIRLS At A.C.T.'s Geary Theater
Rosie Hallett, Summer Brown, Julia McNeal, Monica Lin, Monique Hafen Adams

Photo Flash: First Look At Caryl Churchill's TOP GIRLS At A.C.T.'s Geary Theater
Michelle Beck, Monique Hafen Adams

Photo Flash: First Look At Caryl Churchill's TOP GIRLS At A.C.T.'s Geary Theater
Rosie Hallett, Summer Brown, Michelle Beck, Monica Lin, Julia McNeal

Photo Flash: First Look At Caryl Churchill's TOP GIRLS At A.C.T.'s Geary Theater
Rosie Hallett, Summer Brown



Related Articles View More Boston Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • BEAUTIFUL - THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Premieres In Wilmington in November
  • RUN FOR YOUR WIFE Comes to Milford
  • ARSENIC AND OLD LACE Comes To Possum Point Players
  • BWW Exclusive: NAMT 2020 Festival Of New Musicals To Accept Applications Free Of Charge