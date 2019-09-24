Photo Flash: First Look At Caryl Churchill's TOP GIRLS At A.C.T.'s Geary Theater

Top Girls performing at A.C.T.'s Geary Theater now through Sunday, October 13, 2019.



Shattering the glass ceiling doesn't come without a few injuries. It's 1980s Britain and nothing will stop Marlene's ascent from working girl to top exec. Not the sniveling, jealous male coworker. Not the family birthdays she'll miss. Not even other women. In the race to the top, there's no time for sisterhood. Directed by Tamilla Woodard (Men on Boats at A.C.T.), this modern classic dissects the cost of progress in a world divided by class, cruelty, and capitalism.



Top Girls features (in alphabetical order): Monique Hafen Adams ('Patient Griselda'/'Mrs. Kidd), Michelle Beck ('Marlene'), Summer Brown ('Dull Gret'/'Nell'), Rosie Hallett ('Pope Joan'/'Win'), Lily Harris ('Kit'/'Shona'), Monica Lin ('Lady Nijo'/'Jeanine'), Julia McNeal ('Isabella Bird'/'Louise'), Gabriella Momah ('Angie'), and Nafeesa Monroe ('Joyce'/'Waitress').



Tickets are available by calling 415-749-2228 or visiting www.act-sf.org .





