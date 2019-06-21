Photo Flash: AMERICAN V. 2.1: THE SAD DEMISE AND EVENTUAL EXTINCTION OF THE AMERICAN NEGRO at Barrington Stage

BroadwayWorld has a first look at America v. 2.1 at Barrington Stage! Check out production photos below!

The cast includes Ansa Akyea (Mixed Blood's Autonomy) as "Donovan," Jordan Barrow (The Wallis' Witness Uganda) as "Grant," Kalyne Coleman (Trinity Rep's Julius Caesar) as "Leigh," Peterson Townsend (Repertory Theatre of St. Louis's Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberly) as "Jeffrey" and Peggy Pharr Wilson (BSC's 10x10 New Play Festival) as "The Voice." Directed by Logan Vaughn (MCC's The Light), America v. 2.1 begins previews June 14 and will open June 20 for a run through June 30.

America v. 2.1 is a day in the life of a troupe of historical re-enactors charged with telling the story of what was once was the American Negro, a woeful race once featured prominently in the American landscape, but whose time has been extinguished at their own foolish hand. The troupe finds themselves at odds with the state of their own existences while being painfully oblivious to the parallels and intersections their lives draw to that of the very Negroes whose story they are bound to tell. As this oblivion fades and they are faced with their stark reality, this day in the life of actors, becomes a day of reckoning.

Performance schedules for all productions are available by visiting www.barringtonstageco.org. Both single tickets and 2019 season passes are now on sale



