Peter Wolf And Joan Baez To Join Passim's 60th Anniversary Concert At The Boch Center Shubert Theatre

The Boch Center and Club Passim announced today that music legend and former front man of the J.Geils Band Peter Wolf will perform as a special guest at the 60th Anniversary Concert for Club Passim, the venerable folk music venue in Harvard Square. Wolf joins the previously announced lineup that includes Grammy award-winner Patty Griffin, Josh Ritter, and Dar Williams, as well as Sol y Canto with Alisa Amador, and Canadian singer songwriter Rose Cousins at the Boch Center Shubert Theatre on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 8:00PM. Tickets are on sale now to the general public.

Recognizing a sixty-year commitment to the folk music scene in New England, groundbreaking singer, songwriter, activist and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Joan Baez will present Betsy Siggins with Club Passim's Lifetime Achievement Award.

As the lead singer of the J. Geils Band, Wolf was instrumental in their success, as they released 13 influential albums, topped the pop single charts with 1981's "Freeze Frame," "Love Stinks," "Centerfold," and earned a reputation as one of rock's most exciting live acts, thanks in large part to Wolf's flamboyant, hyperactive stage presence. Since going solo in 1984, Wolf has continued to stake out new musical territory with hits such as "Lights Out," "Come As You Are," and "Up to No Good," among others, as well as collaborations with some of the most storied names in music, including Aretha Franklin, Merle Haggard, Mick Jagger and others.

"Peter Wolf is a Boston icon who helped to draw attention to a thriving music scene in the area in the late '70s and early '80s and continues to be relevant today," said Jim Wooster, Executive Director of Passim. "We are thrilled to have him join us in this celebration, recognizing not only Club Passim, but the legacy of musicians from Boston who have had an impact on this business."

Originally known as Club 47, Passim was a destination for many of the musicians who would go on to become stars in the world of folk music, individuals like Joan Baez, Jim Kweskin, Bob Dylan and many others. As a founding member of Club 47, Betsy Siggins helped to launch the folk revival. She returned to Club Passim in 1997, serving as executive director for 12 years and created programs such as Culture for Kids, an after-school program for underserved Cambridge students, the Passim School of Music, and Passim Archives. Betsy continues her lifelong advocacy for folk music as the founder of Folk New England housed at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

"Without Betsy, Passim as we know it would not exist today," continued Wooster. "Her hard work has not only allowed Club Passim to thrive, but by seeing the possibility of the Passim School of Music, she has continued to inspire and educate New England musicians. We are thrilled to have her friend Joan Baez join us in celebrating her work."

Passim's 60th Anniversary Concert is generously supported by Folk Americana Roots Hall of Fame, an initiative of the Boch Center.

Tickets are on sale now and available at the Boch Center Box Office, bochcenter.org or by calling (866) 348-9738.





Related Articles Shows View More Boston Stories

More Hot Stories For You