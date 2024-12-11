Peppe Voltarelli To Make His Club Passim Debut In January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Calabrian singer-songwriter Peppe Voltarelli will share his diverse catalog of music on January 21st at Club Passim.

He has been active since 1990 as the founding voice and leader of Il parto delle nuvole pesanti, an Italian new folk band. Since his early career, Voltarelli has explored different musical genres, resulting in a unique fusion of traditional Italian folk, pop, and acoustic melodies. His memorable songs not only offer auditory delight but also serve as poignant narratives of human experiences, love, and his southern Italian roots.

Voltarelli's solo career is studded with successes, with seven studio albums and several soundtracks, including concerts that have attracted audiences in 23 countries. He has won the prestigious Targa Tenco award three times: in 2010 for Ultima notte a Malá Strana as Best Album in Dialect, in 2016 for Voltarelli canta Profazio, and in 2021 for Planetario, both recognized as Best Performer Album. The Targa Tenco, presented by Club Tenco in Italy, honors artists who have made significant contributions to the art of global songwriting.

He was the lead actor and co-writer of the film “The true legend of Tony Vilar” by Giuseppe Gagliardi, the first Italian mokumentary. He has also had collaborations with Claudio Lolli, Teresa De Sio, Sergio Cammariere, Otello Profazio, Roy Paci, Carmen Consoli, Bandabardò, and Amy Denio.

His latest album, “La grande corsa verso Lupionòpolis” ” (The great race to Lupionòpolis), was recorded in New York and published by Visage Music in 2023. The album, which contains ten new tracks including eight songs in Calabrian dialect, one in Italian, and an instrumental waltz, features musicians of international calibre such as Davin Hoff (double bass), Jake Owen (guitar), Stephane San Juan (drums), Mauro Refosco (percussions), and the participation of Eleanor Norton (cello), Dough Wieselman (saxophone and clarinet), and Amy Denio (vocals).

Peppe Voltarelli will play on Tuesday, January 21 at 8 pm. Tickets are $30 and can be found at passim.org. Passim is located at 47 Palmer Street in the basement of an historic brick delivery and carriage house. It is on the corner of Church and Palmer Streets.

