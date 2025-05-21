Paula Plum Directs Theresa Rebeck's THE UNDERSTUDY With Hub Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hub Theatre Company of Boston will kick off its 12th season with Theresa Rebeck's celebrated comedy The Understudy, directed by five time Elliot Norton Award winner Paula Plum.

The show will run at Club Café, 209 Columbus Ave. in Boston's Back Bay, from Saturday, July 19, through Saturday, August 2, 2025 with performances on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm, Sundays at 2:00 pm. Tickets to all performances are “Pay-What-You-Can.”

All audience members receive 20% off their total food bill at Club Cafe. Donations of new and gently loved children's books will be collected at each show for local charities. For tickets and more information please visit www.hubtheatreboston.org

It's complete chaos behind the curtain! From the acclaimed creator of Smash comes a bitingly witty comedic satire about Broadway dreams and backstage nightmares. When Harry, a hapless understudy, Roxanne, a frazzled stage manager, and Jake, an up-and-coming Hollywood hunk collide in rehearsal for a newly discovered Kafka masterpiece, things begin to spiral spectacularly out of control.

As tempers flare, tensions rise and the stoned stage crew goes rogue, a routine run-through turns into a full-blown disaster. Will the show still go on? Get ready for misplaced props, oversized egos and lots of laughs in this show perfect for theatre lovers and haters alike.

Local legend, Paula Plum directs a trio of the area's funniest actors: Lauren Elias (Elliot Norton and IRNE award nominee), Cristhian Mancinas-García (Elliot Norton and IRNE award nominee) and returning favorite Kevin Paquette in this delightful fast-paced farce.

Pulitzer Prize finalist Theresa Rebeck is a prominent and prolific American writer of page, stage and screen. She is celebrated for her ability to weave contemporary issues into her narratives, addressing themes of capitalism, feminism, and societal challenges. Her Broadway works include Bernhardt/Hamlet, Dead Accounts, Seminar, I Need That and Mauritius.

Other notable plays include Seared, Downstairs, The Scene, The Water's Edge, Loose Knit, The Family of Mann, Spike Heels, Bad Dates, What We're Up Against and Omnium Gatherum. Major film and television projects include Trouble, starring Anjelica Huston, Bill Pullman and David Morse, 355 with Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Sebastian Stan and Penélope Cruz, as well as long running crime series NYPD Blue, and the hit NBC series Smash.

Rebeck is the recipient of the William Inge New Voices Playwriting Award, the PEN/Laura Pels Foundation Award, and a Lilly Award, and is a board member of The Dramatists Guild.

