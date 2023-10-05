Passim's School Of Music To Offer Vocal Expression Through Improvised Singing Workshop With Rizumik

Passim School of Music will kick off its Fall II semester with the Vocal Expression Through Improvisation workshop on October 16th. This masterclass will be led by Rizumik, an award-winning artist known for his rhythmic and improvisational skills, utilizing beatboxing, singing, percussion, dance/movement, humor, and physical theater. The workshop is one of over thirty classes to be offered by the Passim School of Music. A complete list of courses can be found at passim.org/school-of-music.

The Vocal Expression Through Improvisation workshop mixes notions of beatbox and vocal percussion with improvised singing, in general, as a form of expressing what is present at the moment; it plans to show different perspectives of cadence and rhythm, connection with the body, movement, and co-creation, in a fun and dynamic environment. Rizumik will use games, different dynamics, and different exercises, including (circle) singing, beatboxing, and movement. He will approach notions of vocal drum kits, circle singing, orchestrations, multi-tasking, and sharing/vulnerability.

Rizumik is a freelancer who offers a variety of services such as improvised and interactive concerts, private classes, coaching and mentoring. He also facilitates workshops, retreats and artistic residencies that focus on improvisation, circle singing, rhythm, dance, vulnerability, expression, connection and creativity. Rizumik emphasizes human interaction, improvisation, movement, and games, all while embracing a spirit of “playfulness.”

Other classes offered by the Passim School of Music this fall include Songwriting for Activists taught by singer-songwriter Almira Ara, The Music of Joni Mitchell with Nora Meier, The Songs of Lori McKenna with Janet Feld, From Seed to Song: The Workflow of Songwriting with Emily Gervaise Moran as well as ensemble programs around Queens of Country, Jug Band, Celtic music. Lessons in guitar, voice, folk cello, blue grass bang and more are also offered. Registration for these ticketed classes is available at https://www.passim.org/school-of-music/.

The Vocal Expression Through Improvised Singing Workshop at Passim's School of Music is on Monday, October 16 at 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuition is $80 and available at passim.org. The workshop will be held at The Passim School of Music which is located at 26 Church St. Cambridge, MA. Classrooms are located on the third floor.