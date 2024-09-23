Passim Presents Celtic Supergroup Lúnasa In Concert At The Somerville Theater In March

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Passim will present the internationally renowned Irish band Lúnasa at the Somerville Theater on March 8, 2025. The award-winning group consists of some of the world's finest musicians, including pickers, pipers, and fiddlers, who will perform a mix of classic and non-traditional Irish music. Having sold over a quarter of a million records and performed over 2,000 shows, Lúnasa has become one of the most influential bands in the history of traditional music. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 24 at 12 pm at somervilletheatre.com.

Formed in 1997, Lúnasa has long been one of contemporary Irish music's leading voices. The group was formed from members of some of Ireland's greatest bands and over the years has proven its mettle time and again, performing at across 36 countries including high-profile concert venues such as Carnegie Hall, The Hollywood Bowl, and many of the leading festivals such as Glastonbury, Womadelaide & Edmonton.

"Lúnasa is one of the most active bands in Irish/Celtic music circles, and has brought enjoyment to many throughout the world," says Summer McCall, Director of Passim's BCMFest since 2022. "We're delighted for Passim to be able to present them in concert and continue to expand Passim's Celtic musical offerings."

Lúnasa's current lineup includes Trevor Hutchinson, who achieved fame as the bassist with the The Waterboys; uilleann pipe player Cillian Vallely, who toured with Riverdance and recorded with Bruce Springsteen; Kevin Crawford, widely considered one of Ireland's greatest flute players; award-winning ﬁddler Colin Farrell, who has performed with Project West, Grada and Michael McGoldrick; and guitarist Ed Boyd, known on the UK folk circuit for his work with bands such as Flook, Kate Rusby, and Cara Dillon.

In addition to concerts presented by the club, Passim holds the Boston Celtic Music Festival, a multi-day festival held in the winter to celebrate the richness and diversity of Irish, Scottish, Cape Breton, and other Celtic music and dance in the Greater Boston area. The festival is an annual tradition dating back more than two decades. Passim also holds Summer BCMFest, which takes place every year on the first Sunday of July.

The concert is presented in conjunction with The Burren's Brian O'Donovan Legacy Series, honoring the late Brian O'Donovan, who has made many contributions to Passim and the Boston Music Celtic community. Brian's wife, Lindsay O'Donovan will make an appearance on stage.

Lúnasa plays at the Somerville Theater on March 8, 2025. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 24 at 12 pm at somervilletheatre.com. The Somerville Theatre is located at 55 Davis Square, Somerville, MA 02144.

