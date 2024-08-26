Passim Continues To Build A Community Of Musicians With Its Fall Classes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Passim School of Music is creating a community where complete strangers unite with a shared love of music.

Passim will offer over a dozen workshops this fall aimed at enhancing students' musical abilities. The workshops will cover various skills, such as learning the clawhammer banjo, folk cello, and guitar, as well as singing in harmony with others in the Vocal Harmony class. A complete list of workshops and registration can be found at passim.org/school-of-music.

Vocal harmony is led by musicians Erin Hogan and Nora Meier. With this one-of-a-kind course offering, they aspire to create a stronger sense of community and belonging within Boston's vast vocal scene. As a group, they will explore various singing styles like, improvisation, a cappella and round/group folk song singing, the art of singing in unison, and much more – all aided by meaningful poetry, art, and story. This class will be held from 6:30-7:45pm ET on Thursday, Sep. 12, 19, 26, Oct. 3, 10, and (makeup: Oct. 17).

In the Songs of Green Day weekly course teacher and award-winning performer Janet Feld will lead the group in learning a collection of punk-rock songs for intermediate guitar players in this guitar class.This class will be held from 8:00-9:15pm ET on Tuesdays, Sep. 10, 17, 24, Oct. 1, and 8.

Home-Recording for Singer-Songwriters is a class for songwriters to learn beginner techniques for documenting their music. This class is led by freelance audio engineer and indie-folk singer-songwriter Kayla Blackburn, and will cover basic home setups: microphone recommendations, audio interfaces, DAWs (digital audio workstations), audio editing, and basic mixing techniques. This class will be held from 6:30-7:45pm ET on Thursdays, Sep. 19, 26, Oct. 3, 10, and 17.

Other classes offered by the Passim School of Music this summer include Private Voice Lessons with Erin Hogan, Private Guitar Lessons with Aiden Schnell, Beginning Folk Cello with Ben Roberts, Old Time String Band Ensemble with Ruth Rappaport & Jon Anderson, Celtic Ensemble with Christine Delphine Hedden, and Clawhammer Banjo Study Group with Trevin Nelson. Group lessons in Mandolin, Guitar, and Fiddle are also offered.

Registration for these classes is available at https://www.passim.org/school-of-music/.

Passim's School of Music fall semester workshops start September 9, and run through October. Registration is available at passim.org. The classes will be held at The Passim School of Music which is located at 26 Church St. Cambridge, MA. Classrooms are located on the third floor.

About Passim

The mission of Passim is to provide truly exceptional and interactive live musical experiences for both performers and audiences, to nurture artists at all stages of their career, and to build a vibrant, inclusive music community. Passim does so through their legendary listening venue, music school, artist grants and outreach programs. As a nonprofit since 1994, Passim carries on the heritage of our predecessors-the historic Club 47 (1958-1968) and for-profit Passim (1969-1994). We cultivate a diverse mix of musical traditions, where the emphasis is on the relationship between performers and audience and teachers and students. Located in Harvard Square, Passim serves Cambridge and the broader region by featuring local, national and International Artists. Our ultimate goal is to help the performance arts flourish and thereby enrich the lives of members of our community. For a complete schedule, visit www.passim.org.

