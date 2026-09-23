PROVINCETOWN CABARETFEST to Present 2027 Festival in June 2027
Events will run June 7th - June 13th 2027.
Provincetown CabaretFest's second annual New Leadership Season is scheduled for June 7th - June 13th 2027 in Provincetown, MA. The theme for the festival is WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS NOW - a musical celebration of heart and soul!
According to the festival's Producing Artistic Director David Rhodes, "Our 2027 programming will feature stories and songs celebrating diversity, triumph and tolerance during these incredibly complex and polarizing times. Our mission is to foster community and healing through music and storytelling with an eclectic roster of established and up and coming Cabaret Artists; sharing their voices and multiple perspectives on the kaleidoscope of human experience."
EarlyBird Registration notification, information on classes, Workshop Leaders and Headliner Artists and live ticket sales, and our 2027 Lifetime Acheivement Award recipient will be announced in the coming months.
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Bat Boy: The Musical
Umbrella Arts (9/25-11/08)
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Brian Henson's Puppet Up!
Boch Center Shubert Theatre (9/27-9/27)
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Covenant
SpeakEasy Stage Company (9/25-10/17)
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Monty Python's SPAMALOT
Boch Center Wang Theatre (10/06-10/11) VIDEOS
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The Norwegians
Elayne P. Bernstein Theatre (9/04-10/04)
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An evening with LaChanze
Berklee Performance Center (11/01-11/01)
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BOUNCERS by John Godber
The Modern Theatre (10/01-10/24) PHOTOS
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This Is Your Song: The Elton John Songbook
Norton Singers (10/02-10/03) PHOTOS
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The Bodyguard
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (11/06-11/08)
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THT Rep presents Fat Ham
The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts (3/31-4/11)