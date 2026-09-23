PROVINCETOWN CABARETFEST to Present 2027 Festival in June 2027

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Provincetown CabaretFest's second annual New Leadership Season is scheduled for June 7th - June 13th 2027 in Provincetown, MA. The theme for the festival is WHAT THE WORLD NEEDS NOW - a musical celebration of heart and soul!

According to the festival's Producing Artistic Director David Rhodes, "Our 2027 programming will feature stories and songs celebrating diversity, triumph and tolerance during these incredibly complex and polarizing times. Our mission is to foster community and healing through music and storytelling with an eclectic roster of established and up and coming Cabaret Artists; sharing their voices and multiple perspectives on the kaleidoscope of human experience."

EarlyBird Registration notification, information on classes, Workshop Leaders and Headliner Artists and live ticket sales, and our 2027 Lifetime Acheivement Award recipient will be announced in the coming months.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 09 Hrs 11 Min 32 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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