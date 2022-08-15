PETER WOLF AND THE MIDNIGHT TRAVELERS Will Return to the Cabot in October

The Cabot announced that Peter Wolf will return Saturday, October 1, 2022 with his band The Midnight Travelers. This will be Peter's only Boston appearance this fall. Tickets go on sale this Friday, August 19th at 10:00am with Cabot Club presale on Wednesday, June 23rd at 10:00am.

Boston based Peter Wolf has become a Cabot favorite having performed sold out shows on New Year's Eve in 2018 and 2019 and most recently last December. Wolf's musical roots precede rock 'n' roll and are inspired by his friendships and performances with such distinguished artists as Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker and Van Morrison. His solo career has produced critically acclaimed recordings that include duets with legendary performers such as Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Aretha Franklin, Merle Haggard, Steve Earle and Neko Case. Together with his distinguished band, "The Midnight Travelers", Wolf is known for his ability to create an intimate and personal connection with his audience.

Prior to his solo career, Wolf spent decades building legions of fans as the dynamic lead singer and songwriter of the J. Geils Band, with whom he showcased his talents on such hits as "Centerfold," "Freeze Frame," "Love Stinks" and "Musta Got Lost."

"Peter Wolf is a rock and roll legend who continues to perform and create new music at a very high level, right here in our backyard. His annual performance at The Cabot has become a wonderful tradition," said J. Casey Soward, Executive Director of The Cabot. "We are tremendously grateful to Peter, his band The Midnight Travelers, and the fans for making this one of the most anticipated concert events we present all year."

Tickets for Peter Wolf's concert at The Cabot on October 1st, go on sale this Friday, August 19th at 10:00am at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191347®id=10&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthecabot.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/event/peter-wolf. Those interested in purchasing tickets prior can gain presale access through The Cabot Club. Cabot Club members at the Turquoise level or higher will receive pre-sale access prior to the general on sale. More information about Cabot Club membership can be found at thecabot.org/membership. The Cabot is located at 286 Cabot Street in Beverly, MA.