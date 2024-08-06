PETER PAN AND WENDY: THE TALE OF NEVERLAND Comes to  Homebrewed Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Family-Friendly Homebrewed Theatre will present a world premiere adaptation of the beloved J.M. Barrie adventure Peter Pan and Wendy: The Tale of Neverland, written and directed by Nick Wakely(Walpole, MA). Founded in 2020 by the Cumberland-based father-son team of James and Andrew Beauregard, Homebrewed Theatre has quickly made a name for itself with its skilled performers, energetic staging, and the company's passion for producing locally written plays.

Homebrewed's newest production continues its ongoing commitment to staging new work. Peter Pan and Wendy: The Tale of Neverland, written and directed by New England native Nick Wakely, promises to weave a captivating spell for adults and youth alike on the Outdoor Stage under the stars at Stone-E-Lea Golf Course, 1411 County St, Attleboro, MA. General admission for all shows is $15. Advance tickets can be purchased online at www.homebrewedtheatre.com. Audiences are asked to bring a lawn chair or a blanket for the evening. Alcoholic beverages are not allowed; snacks and drinks will be for sale in the clubhouse.

In playwright Wakley's new spin on the beloved tale, audiences can expect appearances from the novel's fantastical characters performed by the company's mix of student & professional actors. The free-spirited Peter Pan (Joe Zumbo of Plainville, MA) whisks Wendy (Delaney Corcoran of Mont Vernon, NH) off to Neverland with the promise of never having to grow up. Along the way, they encounter an entertaining cast of pirates, fairies, mermaids, and lost boys—as well as the villainous Captain Hook (Michael Locicero of Lincoln, RI).

Playwright and director Nick Wakely has made a name for himself as a voiceover artist and classically trained actor. He completed his undergraduate work at Dean College and received his MFA from the University of Essex, East 15 Acting School in the UK. As a performer, he has appeared onstage at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, and Regent's Park Outdoor Theatre.

For parents of younger children, Homebrewed Managing Director Andrew Beauregard points out that the full-length play runs about two hours with one intermission. Beauregard adds that while the evening is family-friendly, parents should be aware that the show contains some "potentially scary moments of choreographed violence -- plenty of sword fighting, fisticuffs, and other theatrical scenes."

