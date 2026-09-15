Omayra Amaya Flamenco Dance Company Will Perform VIVENCIAS
The performance will feature Roberto Castellón on flamenco guitar, Manuel Gago as flamenco singer, and Diego Alvarez on percussion at The Foundry in Cambridge.
Cambridge a Compás will present Omayra Amaya Flamenco Dance Company in VIVENCIAS on Friday, October 30 & Saturday, October 31 at 8PM, and Sunday, November 1 at 5PM, at The Foundry, 101 Rogers Street, Cambridge, MA 02142.
VIVENCIAS brings together powerful dance, live music, and song in a performance that explores the experiences, memories, and artistic expression at the heart of flamenco.
The performance features Omayra Amaya, dancer, choreographer, and artistic director; Roberto Castellón, flamenco guitarist and composer; Manuel Gago, flamenco singer; and Diego Alvarez on percussion.
Following the premiere of VIVENCIAS, an elegant Gala Reception will be held celebrating this evening of flamenco. This exclusive gathering offers a unique opportunity to meet the performers, hear the stories behind the production, and share in the energy and emotion that make flamenco one of the world's most captivating art forms. Enjoy a complimentary glass of wine and light refreshments while connecting with the artists. A perfect finale to an unforgettable evening.
Cambridge a Compás brings two weeks of flamenco arts and cultural programming to Cambridge and surrounding communities. The festival features performances with guest artists from Spain, flamenco dance and guitar workshops for students of all levels, introductory dance workshops open to the public, and free lecture-demonstrations for the community.
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