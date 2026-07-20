Jackie Beat, Tammie Brown, Penny Arcade, Murray Hill & More Will Perform at The Foundry in 2026

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The Foundry, a multi-disciplinary performance space in the Berkshires, will continues its series of events produced in collaboration with the New York City producers Spin Cycle. The Foundry is located in the historic town of West Stockbridge, Massachusetts, and produces a diverse year-round season of theatre, music, comedy, dance, and family programming.

In its inaugural season of productions, Spin Cycle brought shows by an eclectic range of artists including 'Little House on the Prairie' star Alison Arngrim, actor/comic Alec Mapa and drag icon Edie to the Berkshires. The 2026 lineup includes 'RuPaul's Drag Race' favorite Tammie Brown, 'Somebody, Somewhere' stars Murray Hill and Jeff Hiller, performance art icon Penny Arcade, Chicago comedy hit 'Queen for a Day' and drag legend Jackie Beat, among others.

A complete list of Spin Cycle shows programmed and on sale at The Foundry this year include:

Wednesday, July 22

NADYA GINSBURG: FERAL FATALE

Nadya Ginsburg's work as a comedian, actress and writer/producer spans the stage, network television and feature film. She has a global cult following for her impressions of Madonna and Cher and a local notoriety for spontaneously sobbing in the parking lot of Rite Aid. 'Nadya's legendary impressions make us laugh and cry. She invented funny.' Jennifer Coolidge once said, 'Nadya's legendary impressions make us laugh and cry. She invented funny.'

Wednesday, July 29

Jackie Beat'S BIRTHDAY BLOW-OUT

Join drag legend Jackie Beat as she celebrates yet another trip around the sun with all LIVE singing & comedy.

Thursday, August 6

THE GREAT ESCAPE

This interactive physical theatre and corporeal mime show follows a little Jewish clown, Apfel Tucas, on the Jewish New Year. The audience joins her every step of the way, from squeezing into her Rosh Hashanah best, to the traditional walk to temple, attending childrens services, and her eventual great escape! Set against the backdrop of all those unspoken rules in religious spaces and a five-year old's incurable curiosity, things quickly spiral into mayhem, magic, and the kind of trouble that makes adults laugh knowingly, and children giggle with glee. This show is about the joy of finding fun where you're definitely not supposed to, bending the rules just enough to make things interesting, and celebrating that spark of mischief and wonder that connects all of us, no matter our religion or background.

Saturday, August 8

DAN KITROSSER: QUEER WINDOW

Don't miss this Pride-filled show about Karen Tenderness, nosy neighbors, and how they may just get what's coming to them. With apologies to Hitchcock.

Saturday, September 10

QUEEN FOR A DAY

It is 1984 in NYC. Queen Elizabeth I has just shown up at Halston's studio demanding a new gown to die in. The unlikely pair moves forward with the design of a lifetime -- until Halston gets a call to help his best friend, Liza Minnelli, with her new act. A hit in Chicago, this 75-minute whirlwind is a fever-dream comedy that blends British monarchy with Studio 54-era fashion and celebrity excess.

Thursday, October 8

TAMMIE BROWN: BONKERZ!

One moment she's belting, the next she's philosophizing, then she's dancing like a vintage cartoon brought to life. Join the RuPaul's Drag Race icon for her newest evening of entertainment.

Friday, November 6

Penny Arcade: LONGING LASTS LONGER

After 2 world tours to 46 cities performance icon Penny Arcade finally lands at The Foundry. This bold show dares to tackle the straight jacket that binds today's youth culture to the normalization of self-censorship and injects fresh air in the current lockdown of gentrification, the erasure of history and the cultural amnesia affecting not only our cities but our minds. 'Penny Arcade combines the anarchy of Lenny Bruce with the pathos of Judy Garland. She is provocative, intellectually stimulating, perceptive and hilariously funny. Penny Arcade is a wonder to behold; she manages to entertain, absorb and broaden the audience simultaneously. Beg, steal a ticket,' says The List UK

Sunday, October 18

SHOWBIZ! Murray Hill IN CONVERSATION WITH Jeff Hiller

Join icon Murray Hill for an intimate conversation with 'Somebody, Somewhere' co-star Jeff Hiller, celebrating the release of his debut memoir Showbiz! My Life as a Middle-Aged Man. It will be a a candid, unscripted evening of stories, songs, laughs, revelations, and behind-the-curtain moments. Murray's good friend, Emmy winner Jeff Hiller, will join the conversation. Smart, funny, and full of heart-this is Murray and Jeff, up close and off script. Following the conversation, Murray will take questions from the audience and he and Jeff will stick around after the event to sign every book.

Saturday, November 14

SHOW UP KIDS!

When the main act doesn't show up, our hapless host Pete gets the audience to help them create a comical storytelling show on the spot - choosing everything from from plot to props, characters to costumes, and settings to sound in a one-of-a-kind, 50-minute laughfest. A New York Times, Time Out NY, Red Tricycle, Mommy Poppins, & Mommy Nearest Critic's Pick!

Saturday, November 14

DESPERATELY SEEKING THE EXIT

In 2007, American actor and playwright Peter Michael Marino wrote a musical based on the film Desperately Seeking Susan, featuring the music of Blondie. It opened on London's West End...and closed a month later. Whoops! This high-octane, critically acclaimed, comical solo roller coaster ride fills in the blanks of how the $6 million musical was made, and unmade. From hatching the idea to deals with MGM, Debbie Harry, and even Madonna - all the way to thrilling workshops, dangerous previews, scathing reviews, closing night and beyond.

The Foundry is located at 2 Harris Street in West Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

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