Omayra Amaya Flamenco Dance Company Will Perform ANTES DEL FIN

Omayra Amaya Flamenco Dance Company will present ANTES DEL FIN from January 31-February 2, 2025 at Arrow Street Arts, 2 Arrow Street, Cambridge, MA. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased online at https://www.arrowstarts.org/omayra.

The Omayra Amaya Flamenco Dance Company features a top cast of dancers, musicians and guest artists from Spain in a new show, ANTES DEL FIN (BEFORE THE END) that explores human evolution and condition through the lens of Flamenco music, dance and theater. Presenting new works that will take the audience on a journey through traditional and contemporary flamenco, this show is full of surprises, intensity, and climax - an unforgettable experience.

Jasmina Wellinghoff of the San Antonio Express praised the performance, "When the lights came on, the entire group was arranged around a table in complete stillness like a sculpture. Eventually various dialogues, one-on-one encounters and personal dramas developed, the intensity grew, and before we knew it, we held our breath in constant anticipation and wonder."

Omayra Amaya's legacy is one of a deep and proud gypsy flamenco tradition. The daughter of Olga and Curro Amaya and grandniece of arguably the greatest Flamenco dancer who ever lived, Carmen Amaya, Omayra accepts the responsibility of her heritage with the same passion and uncontrolled vagrancy of Gypsy spirit as those of her lineage. Her daily exposure to the cultural roots of flamenco, with all of its subtleties and fervency, cultivated her innate love for the art and supplied the foundation of her style and technique. Omayra first appeared on stage with her parent's company, often interrupting their performances. Her first choreographed role came at age twelve, when she performed as her father's partner. By the time Omayra was fifteen, she was touring and performing internationally with her parents and other companies such as: Rosario Galan and Antonio Santaella. Already a seasoned performer, Omayra sought to expand and enrich her art by studying other dance forms. She attended the Boston Conservatory where she received a BFA in Dance and Choreography. As a student, Omayra caught the attention of numerous choreographers and respected performers. She accepted invitations to perform with Anna Sokolow, Ann Marie Forsyth, and Jennifer Scanlon.

Upon graduating from the Conservatory, Omayra returned to Spain to study and visit her family when she was offered a teaching position at The Boston Conservatory and Harvard University. She returned to Boston with the resolve to establish her own company and write her own chapter in Flamenco history. Soon after Omayra founded Amaya, Flamenco Sin Limites. Omayra quickly made a name for herself at her company's premiere in 1994. Audience members and critics alike raved about the program which mixed modern Spanish and World Beat music with traditional Flamenco dance forms. The critics were quick to compare Omayra's style and presentation to that of her great-aunt's. Her electrifying presence, lightning fast footwork and non-traditional attire mirrored Carmen's revolutionary style and attitude.

As a faculty member of the Boston Conservatory, the Boston Ballet, Harvard University Dance Department and Walnut Hill Performing Arts School, Omayra also taught and operated her own dance academy. Omayra and her company performed a critically acclaimed nine-month run of Omayra y Flamenco at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel. Due to popular demand, the show was repeatedly extended. The show garnered national media attention and inspired a PBS documentary about Omayra and a film, Gypsy Heart, by Jocelyn Ajami. Omayra was also an integral part of the award winning documentary Queen of the Gypsies, the most comprehensive video portrait, to date, of Omayra's legendary great aunt, Carmen Amaya. Omayra was also the inspiration for a Spanish documentary by Canal Plus. This documentary features the families of flamenco and was aired on April 26, 2000 in Spain. Omayra also filmed a documentary, Mi Abuelo, produced by TVE Catalunya. The film aired in Spain in October 2001.

In 2004 Omayra Amaya was invited to perform by the "Asociación Gitana de Madrid" during a week of celebration of the Gypsy Culture of Spain in Madrid. In 2005 she was invited to perform at Festival Flamenco de Butarque de Leganes, Madrid. In 2006-2007, Omayra Amaya was invited to work as one of the choreographers with Franco Dragone, Director, and Sarah Miles, Writer and Choreographer, in the Choreography for the Musical Carmen, which premiered at La Jolla Playhouse summer of 2007. Also in 2007, Omayra Amaya performed at The Lincoln Center Summer Arts Festival in Slow Dancing (World Premiere) Motion Portraits of Dancers - A Multi-Channel Video Installation at Lincoln Center NYC. Conceived and Directed by David Michalek. Omayra Amaya performs a duet with Steve Martin in the Hollywood Film, The Pink Panther II.

The Omayra Amaya Flamenco Dance Company performs all over the world under the artistic direction of Omayra Amaya. Founded in Boston, MA in 1994, the company is grounded in flamenco's centuries-old rhythms, traditional structure and deep emotions, yet also stretches to embrace world music and Jazz, innovative staging and modern movement. Critics have hailed Omayra Amaya's choreography as "mesmerizing," "intense," and "stylish" and described the company's world-class dancers, singers, and musicians as having "a knock-your-socks-off synergy." For more information, visit http://www.omayraamaya.com/.

