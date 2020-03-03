No Limit Productions Presents Silent NO MORE

Silent NO MORE, the theatrical documentary experience that reminds audiences of the power of the human spirit, is coming to the Boston Area for a special one-night-only performance, March 7 (7:30 PM) at Arlington's Regent Theatre, 7 Medford Street. The show has performed to sold-out audiences across the country, including Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center, with a cast that features acclaimed author Rebecca Alexander ("Not Fade Away"), five-time American Comedy Award nominee Kathy Buckley (the award-winning PBS special "No Labels, No Limits"), and alumni of the No Limits Theater Group, each sharing their personal stories of living and thriving with hearing loss.

Silent NO MORE is a production of No Limits for deaf children, a nationwide nonprofit that works with underserved deaf children and their families, teaching them the skills to succeed in school and life. Through its after-school educational centers and distinguished theater arts program, No Limits has reached over 500,000 people, with 100% of its alumni graduating from or currently attending college.

The evening will address the fierce debate between two deaf communities: those who use hearing devices and speak, like the Silent NO MORE cast members, and those who exclusively use sign language. Following the performance, there will be a Q&A featuring audience members from both the deafSpeak and deafSign communities, to bridge the gap between the two groups. An ASL interpreter and Live Captioning will be available for both the performance and Q&A.

Directed by No Limits Founder and Executive Director Dr. Michelle Christie, the original show is an intimate storytelling event comprised of witty, raw stories of growing up with hearing loss and navigating the often difficult space between the hearing and deaf worlds. "Silent NO MORE is a powerful performance comprised of monologues that will inspire, entertain, and maybe even move you to tears," said Dr. Christie. "The show bridges the gap between the Deaf community and the spoken community, hopefully inspiring everyone to join forces in making a difference."

For more information and tickets visit http://bit.ly/SilentNoMoreRegent.





