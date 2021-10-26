Nick Mason's Saucerful Of Secrets Brings The Early Music Of Pink Floyd To Boston's Shubert Theatre January 2022

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets will bring The Echoes Tour to Boston's Boch Center Shubert Theatre on Friday, January 21, 2022. The rare live show will feature some of the early music of Pink Floyd. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 29, 2021 at BochCenter.org.

"We enjoyed our 2019 tour in America so much," says Mason. "We're happy to be back at it and playing Pink Floyd music fans may have never had the chance to experience live."

Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets is Nick Mason, Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp, longtime Pink Floyd touring bassist Guy Pratt, guitarist Lee Harris, and keyboardist Dom Beken. Having played to rave reviews throughout their debut North American tour in 2019, this will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience Pink Floyd's celebrated and significant early body of work.

"Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets: Live at The Roundhouse" is a live recording taken from the band's sold-out shows at the legendary London venue in May 2019. Receiving huge acclaim throughout their first tour, "Live at The Roundhouse" captures the true essence of a band reviving the music that had rarely featured in Pink Floyd's live shows since those early days and some of the songs were never played at all by Floyd. "Live at the Roundhouse" from Legacy Recordings is available now at https://smarturl.it/NMSOS.

Guests will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, or a negative COVID test result from a test taken within 72 hours of the show. Rapid COVID tests will be available at the Boch Center the night of the show. Per the city of Boston, guests will be required to wear a mask while in the building unless actively eating or drinking.