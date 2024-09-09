New Shows With Cara Brindisi, Enter The Haggis, and The Shady Roosters Announced For The Spire Center in Plymouth

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Spire Center for Performing Arts in Plymouth announced new shows. Cara Brindsi will continue her Life and Lyrics podcast and concert series with artist Valerie Barretto on November 14 and Brian Calhoon from the Cape Cod Symphony on December 5. Enter The Haggis will play on December 27 and Indieferm Brewing will extend Sunday Funday residency with the South Shore Roots/Rock band, The Shady Roosters, on November 3, 17, December 1, and on New Years Eve. Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, September 14, at 6:00 a.m. at spirecenter.org.

A performer throughout New England for over a decade and a recent contestant on ‘The Voice', Cara Brindisi is happily calling Plymouth, MA her new home. To learn more about the local music scene and to invite some of her out-of-town favorites, she has teamed up with the historic Spire Center to create a monthly concert and podcast series. The intimate setting allows for the audience to get to know Cara and her guests on a different level as she interviews them not only about their songs and life in music, but also the less told stories of their lives.

For over two decades, Toronto's Enter The Haggis has combined bagpipes and fiddles with a rock rhythm section to create a distinctively eclectic sound. Their songs offer singalong melodies and deep, meaningful lyrics which tell the stories of everyday hard working people, often faced with seemingly insurmountable challenges. Signature songs like “One Last Drink”, “Gasoline”, “Down With The Ship” and “Lancaster Gate” have had millions of plays on streaming services, appeared in Hollywood movies, and have been performed and recorded by artists around the world. The band's legions of die-hard fans (the self-described “Haggis Heads") have crowdfunded the last five ETH albums, helping to propel their releases to the top of Folk Radio and Billboard Heatseekers charts.

Indieferm Brewing's Sunday Funday Residency at the Spire continues with South Shore roots rock band The Shady Roosters for four days on November 3, 17, December 1, and on New Years Eve. Together for about twenty-five years, mainly under the name Lonesome Jukebox, they have performed a mix of rockabilly, blues, roots, and country with some original tunes that would have sounded in the right place on jukeboxes of the '50s and '60s.

Other upcoming shows on sale now at the Spire Center include Greg Abate Quartet on September 12, Quinn Sullivan on September 13, Albert Cummings on September 14, Charlotte Morris on September 19, The Best of Foo on September 20, The Edward Twins on September 21 and 22, October Road on September 27, Shemekia Copeland on September 28, Loretta Laroche on September 29, Matt Nakoa on October 10, Pam Tillis on October 25, Dar Williams on October 26, Christie Lenée on November 8 and more.

Tickets go on sale for these shows on Saturday, September 14, at 6:00 a.m at spirecenter.org. The Spire is located at 25 ½ Court Street in Plymouth, MA. The Spire is handicap accessible, public parking is available streetside, and in public lots near the venue.

