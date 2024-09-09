New Philharmonia Orchestra Celebrates 30 Years as Newton's Hometown Orchestra in 2024-25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New Philharmonia Orchestra will be Celebrating 30! marking its 30th anniversary as Newton’s hometown orchestra during the 2024-25 season, with newly named Music Director Jorge Soto and a special guest for the opening concert November 23rd & 24th at Grace Church in Newton Corner. Tickets and information for all New Phil programs this season can be found at newphil.org.

“This promises to be an exciting season,” said Maestro Soto, who has been principal conductor for New Phil for the past four years. “Not only is the orchestra celebrating 30 years of being part of this community, but this coincides with the City of Newton’s 150th anniversary. We are looking forward to strengthening ties with our hometown.”

On November 23rd and 24th, New Philharmonia will present a concert featuring two monumental works. Aaron Copland’s Lincoln Portrait is a composition that is uniquely American in spirit and employs Abraham Lincoln’s own words as the narration. “It is only fitting that Newton MayorRuthanne Fuller will be our guest narrator for this performance during our dual anniversaries,” said Soto. Mayor Fuller joins an illustrious roster who have shared Lincoln’s words since Copland wrote the piece in 1942 including Eleanor Roosevelt, poet Carl Sandburg, actor Henry Fonda and civil rights icon Coretta Scott King.

The concert will also include Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 in F minor Op. 36, which the composer considered his “best symphonic work ever. There is not a note in this symphony which I did not feel deeply, and which did not serve as an echo of sincere impulses within my soul.”

On December 15, the Boston Ballet School joins with the New Phil for their annual family holiday concert . The fun and festive program features holiday favorites including excerpts from Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker as well as other seasonal favorites.

Programs for Winter/Spring 2025 will be announced later this Fall.

