NEHGS Announces Free Virtual Events For The Fall Season
The American Inspiration series continues in a virtual format during the fall season.
Beginning on Thursday, October 1, at 6:00 p.m., American Ancestors and NEHGS, often in collaboration with some of Boston's leading cultural institutions, will present a number of virtual conversations between acclaimed authors and historians featuring new works that focus on important figures and events in American history and in family history. To serve and inspire the Boston community-and curious readers everywhere-in this unprecedented at-home time, the American Inspiration series continues in a virtual format during the fall season.
Furthering its mission to engage, inspire, and connect, the roster of celebrated authors and their new books will be presented free online. American Inspiration often works in partnership with the Boston Public Library, GBH Forum, the State Library of Massachusetts, and other cultural organizations around Boston.
Interested individuals may sign-up for the American Inspiration series e-news at AmericanAncestors.org/Inspire to stay in the know about upcoming author events. Each virtual program is broadcast live. Many are produced and recorded by the GBH Forum Network (as Zoom Video Conferencing "webinars," with funding from the Lowell Institute). All author event videos are later published on the series website for the enrichment of the community on the series website.
Upcoming programs in October and November in this acclaimed series are:
- David Hill with The Vapors: A Southern Family, the New York Mob, and the Rise and Fall of Hot Springs, America's Forgotten Capital of Vice - Thursday, October 1, at 6:00 pm EDT
Moderator: Scott Steward, Editor in Chief, American Ancestors | NEHGS
Registration: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_S-ixnBUTQTWyFT4KRVUr-w
- David Michaelis with Eleanor (Roosevelt) - Thursday, October 8, at 6:00 pm EDT
Co-presented with Porter Square Books
Moderators: Beth Carroll-Horrocks, Head of Special Collections at the State Library of Massachusetts, and Margaret M. Talcott, Producer of the American Inspiration series.
Registration: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/eleanor/register
- Claire Messud with Kant's Little Prussian Head and Other Reasons Why I Write: An Autobiography in Essays - Tuesday, October 20, at 6:00 pm EDT
Co-presented with the Boston Public Library
Moderator: Dani Shapiro, novelist and memoirist
Registration: https://wgbh.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_w1sp55HQSQGkNAmRNTxjzw
- Tamara Payne with The Dead are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X - Thursday, November 5, at 6:00 pm EST
Co-presented with the Boston Public Library
Moderator: L'Merchie Frazier, Director of Education and Interpretation, Museum of African American History
Registration: https://wgbh.zoom.us/webinar/register/7016009800026/WN_D-a-PNyaSwqFRE5zIif3Fw
- Nathaniel Philbrick, the Boston Public Library's Baxter Lecture on Mayflower: A Story of Courage, Community and War - Thursday, November 12, at 6:00 pm EST
Moderator: Ryan J. Woods, EVP and COO of American Ancestors | NEHGS
For registration, sign-up to be alerted at https://hubs.americanancestors.org/american-inspiration-interest
More information about the series and authors is available on the websites of the presenting organizations including American Ancestorsa"?NEHGS, and co-presenters and producers WGBH Forum Network, and the Boston Public Library.