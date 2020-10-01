NEHGS Announces Free Virtual Events For The Fall Season

The American Inspiration series continues in a virtual format during the fall season.

Beginning on Thursday, October 1, at 6:00 p.m., American Ancestors and NEHGS, often in collaboration with some of Boston's leading cultural institutions, will present a number of virtual conversations between acclaimed authors and historians featuring new works that focus on important figures and events in American history and in family history. To serve and inspire the Boston community-and curious readers everywhere-in this unprecedented at-home time, the American Inspiration series continues in a virtual format during the fall season.

Furthering its mission to engage, inspire, and connect, the roster of celebrated authors and their new books will be presented free online. American Inspiration often works in partnership with the Boston Public Library, GBH Forum, the State Library of Massachusetts, and other cultural organizations around Boston.

Interested individuals may sign-up for the American Inspiration series e-news at AmericanAncestors.org/Inspire to stay in the know about upcoming author events. Each virtual program is broadcast live. Many are produced and recorded by the GBH Forum Network (as Zoom Video Conferencing "webinars," with funding from the Lowell Institute). All author event videos are later published on the series website for the enrichment of the community on the series website.



Upcoming programs in October and November in this acclaimed series are:

David Hill with The Vapors: A Southern Family, the New York Mob, and the Rise and Fall of Hot Springs, America's Forgotten Capital of Vice - Thursday, October 1, at 6:00 pm EDT

Moderator: Scott Steward, Editor in Chief, American Ancestors | NEHGS

David Michaelis with Eleanor (Roosevelt) - Thursday, October 8, at 6:00 pm EDT

Co-presented with Porter Square Books

Moderators: Beth Carroll-Horrocks, Head of Special Collections at the State Library of Massachusetts, and Margaret M. Talcott, Producer of the American Inspiration series.

Registration: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/eleanor/register



More information about the series and authors is available on the websites of the presenting organizations including American Ancestorsa"?NEHGS, and co-presenters and producers WGBH Forum Network, and the Boston Public Library.

